The Harrisonburg Planning Commission gave a favorable recommendation to requests for two new apartment complexes on Wednesday, including a 156-unit project along East Market and Franklin streets.
Only Planning Commissioner Kathy Whitten voted against recommending the development that needs a special-use permit and rezoning for the East Market and Franklin complex called The Edge.
The requests will go before City Council at the March 8 meeting, according to Planning Commission Chair Brent Finnegan.
Charlottesville-based Bluestone Land LLC is representing property owners Joyce A. Shultz and Joyce A. Shultz MD Living Trust in their requests to build a nine-building, 156-unit development at 765 E. Market St. and other parcels totaling nearly 6.5 acres. Over two-thirds of the units would have two bedrooms or less.
According to applicant documents, The Edge would be located between the Family Dollar and Rolling Hills Antique Mall on East Market Street. It would also feature a pool and amenity building, according to applicant documents.
As part of the proposal, the applicants would build out Franklin Street, connecting it to East Market Street with sidewalks, curbs and gutters. It would also narrow and have a speed table to mitigate speeding through the complex on Franklin Street, according to developer documents.
It is estimated the property will create 51 vehicle trips in the peak afternoon hours, which is 49 short of triggering the need for a traffic impact analysis, according to city staff documents.
Several residents from Franklin Street and an East Market Street business owner called in to the virtual meeting's public hearing Wednesday to discuss their issues with the project, which mainly revolved around the increase to traffic.
Finnegan and Commissioner Jim Orndorff said though traffic is an issue, the city's housing situation is so dire that increasing stock of housing takes priority over any potential increase to traffic.
Commissioner Richard Baugh said he thinks concerns about traffic studies are overly relied on by people opposed to developments. He said traffic studies' main purpose are for planning in long-term documents, such as capital improvement plans, not in debates about where developments should or should not be built.
Commissioner Adriel Byrd expressed concern about what the special-use permit, which would allow the developer three years to follow through on the project, could mean.
Adam Fletcher, director of community development, said it gives the developer more time to get their ducks in a row to complete the project.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.
