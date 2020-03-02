By 2022, phone numbers available for the 540 area code will have reached the limit, and the identity of the 540 could be changed.
To address the exhaustion of phone numbers in the 540 area code, the State Corporation Commission has set three local public hearings to receive comments on proposed solutions, with a hearing in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
“It is not something most people think about, but it will impact a lot of people,” said Allan Sharrett, senior communications specialist for the SCC.
The SCC announced in November there would be hearings in Roanoke, Harrisonburg and Front Royal this week. A fourth hearing will be held in Richmond on May 6.
Sharrett said there are a variety of options the SCC and North American Numbering Plan Administrator could consider to address the phone number shortage.
The first option would be to place a new area code over the existing 540 area code. This “all-services overlay” option would have the entire 540 area code be covered by both the current and newly assigned area code.
All current customers would be able to keep the 540 area code under the all-services overlay plan, but local calls would require 10-digit dialing that would cost money to update signage and printed materials, according to the SCC website.
A second option would consist of a “geographical split,” which would spit the 540 area code into two separate areas. One region would retain the 540 area code, while the other would become a newly assigned second area code.
Benefits for the split would be maintaining seven-digit dialing in areas that remain in the 540, but the setbacks would be half of the current 540 area would have to change their phone numbers and it would financially impact businesses in the new area code, according to the SCC website.
If the SCC were to decide on a geographical split, those in the newly assigned area code would be required to change their phone number.
The third option would overlay the 540 with the 434 area code or the 276 area code, depending on the location.
“In both options, the current 434 area code area or the current 276 area code area would be ‘combined’ with the current 540 area code area,” Sharrett said in a press release. “If approved, the near exhausted 540 area would be combined with areas in either the 434 or 276 area code. Then those numbers would be assigned in areas of both 540 and 434; or the 540 and 276.”
With the option of an overlay, it would eliminate the need to open a new NANPA, but would impact a larger quantity of customers than the all-services overlay or geographical split, according to the SCC website.
Sharrett said the SCC would make a decision on a plan later this year.
The Harrisonburg hearing will be held at the Rockingham County Administration Center inside the Board of Supervisors meeting room. A hearing will be held at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
