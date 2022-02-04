Over half a century ago, Pat Turner Ritchie was confused by what a customer told her while she was working at her father's Fulks Run store.
The woman said the phrase, "I'll throw a rock in your garden sometime."
"I'm sure I looked at here like, 'What?'" Ritchie recalled.
The old woman repeated the phrase.
"I'll throw a rock in your garden sometime."
Ritchie was still confused and asked the woman, to whom she had just given a plant, to explain the expression.
"She said it was bad luck to thank somebody for a plant, and I've heard other people say it over the years," Ritchie, 69, said Thursday.
It's a phrase that many who grew up in the Brocks Gap area heard, but one that's origin is unclear, according to Ritchie, who has been researching families and local history of the the Brocks Gap area since she was 14.
"It's a mystery," Ritchie said. "It's one of those traditional things where maybe it has roots in old Pennsylvania or Germany."
Bergton native and resident Everett May Jr. has lived in the north Rockingham County community for all 85 years of his life.
Over that time, he has heard the phrase, "I'll throw a rock in your garden sometime" often.
"I would hear my father and some of the workers here say it," May said.
However, he always thought of it not just as a phrase to ward off bad luck, but also a common way to acknowledge someone has done them a favor.
"That's how I always interpreted it," May said.
And he said it's not the only odd phrase in the Brocks Gap area.
"Aw shaw" is an expression of disbelief and someone having "enough wind to blow up an onion bag" is similar to the more common phrase of "full of hot air," May said.
He said he's never heard the phrase about the rock in the garden outside of the Brocks Gap area, and he has no idea where its origins lie.
"It's one of those things passed along for generations," he said.
Gene Bare, 64, a Fulks Run mechanic and owner of Bare's Auto and Small Engine Repair Inc., said he also picked up the phrase while growing up in the area.
"Just growing up as a kid, you'd hear adults say it, and it goes right to the kids," he said.
Like May, he said people outside the gap would give a funny look when they heard the phrase.
But Bare said it's becoming more rare.
"I haven't heard it for a long time now," he said. "I haven't said it to anybody for a long time."
However, the phrase will continue as long as people still use it, according to Bare.
May, over in Bergton, also sees the phrase continuing on.
"It's a colloquialism that seems to have an everlasting life," he said. "It will last for generations, at least in our area."
When Ritchie told the phrase to the late John Heatwole — a renowned Valley and West Virginia folklorist and acclaimed sculptor — he told her he'd never heard the phrase.
"He collected a lot of folk tales and folk saying and he would love to come to the Brocks Gap Heritage Day and talk to the people there because he got a lot of new information for his books and booklets," she said.
But he never got around to delving into the unique Brocks Gap phrase.
"Unfortunately, he died when he was about 57, and that was about 10 or 15 years ago now," Ritchie said. "He was planning more books but didn't have the opportunity to finish."
Ritchie has given presentations about the history of Brocks Gap around the remote Rockingham County community and outside it.
The only ones who have ever recognized the phrase "I'll throw a rock in your garden sometime" are those who either grew up in the gap or their parents or other relatives did, according to Ritchie.
Two weeks ago, Ritchie gave one such presentation at the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville to about 85 people, where she recited the phrase and others common to the Brocks Gap area.
"When I said that expression, I'd say about two-thirds of the room I saw them nodding and smiling," she said.
There are other phrases and superstitions that leave lasting legacies throughout the Valley as well, such as painting porch ceilings blue, according to Ritchie.
"That was sort of a thing to do to keep witches away," she said. "Some of our sayings go way, way back and some of their meanings have become obscured over the years."
Wherever the phrase's true origin lies, it lives on, carried by the conversations of the neighbors, families and friends of Brocks Gap.
"I sort of figured it was a thing like when you tell actors to break a leg," Ritchie said. "You're not supposed to wish them good luck because it will jinx them. [The phrase] is in line with that — you don't want to jinx anybody."
