Rizwan Habeeb had never heard of Harrisonburg until a job offer came up.
The Baltimore native took a position with Harrisonburg Physicians for Anesthesiology straight out of residency in 2009. But after a decade practicing in the Valley, he’s now working in Fresno, Calif., far from Sentara following a contract dispute with the Norfolk-based health care system, he said.
“I had seen Harrisonburg as my home for the rest of my life,” Habeeb, 40, said.
His experience, he said, fits a pattern described by other current and former health care providers who say Sentara leadership has alienated staff, leading to many departures in recent years.
Harrisonburg Physicians for Anesthesiology was an independent practice contracted by Sentara to provide services at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Habeeb said. The contract was set to be renewed for a long-term extension, but instead was repeatedly getting short-term extensions. During this time, Habeeb saw the writing on the wall and began the process for his departure from the medical group.
Though Sentara maintained an open line of communication, the group was constantly told a new contract would be coming, Habeeb said. Then, all of the sudden, in early 2020, an ultimatum came down, he said.
There would be no new contract. To continue practicing, the physicians would need to join Sentara directly, according to Habeeb.
“Anyone who wasn’t happy with that, they could just leave,” Habeeb recalled of how Sentara set out the offer.
Habeeb left the practice and Sentara network in March 2020 after giving notice in November 2019. He said about one-third of the other 20-plus members of Harrisonburg Physicians for Anesthesiology also left before or after the proposal was presented by Sentara.
Between 2015 and 2020, the physician turnover rate of Sentara RMH Medical Center grew every year, except 2017, from 6.2% in 2015 to 14.6% in 2020.
In a previous interview, Sentara leadership said such departure levels are typical in modern rural markets, and the system performs better than the national average.
Nationwide, turnover at acute care hospitals was 17.8% in 2020, according to data from the 2020 Nursing Solution Health Care Retention and RN Staffing Report.
Dr. Robert “Bob” Sease Jr. began his work as a gastroenterologist at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in 1986 and retired in 2015. He said the medical community is close-knit and he frequently hears from providers about their grievances with Sentara, which merged with RMH in 2011.
“I think right now a lot of [the departures have] to do with the physicians and nurses, nurse practitioners and physicians assistants who are being treated like a herd of cattle,” Sease said.
Hospital officials dispute the characterization of top-down leadership and have said its staff is “our most valuable resource.”
With a heavy heart, Habeeb and his family left the Valley after he ended his work here.
“When you lose the trust, as a physician, why should I stay?” Habeeb said. “Today, you did this. Tomorrow, you can do something else. That’s the fundamental thing — they lost my trust.”
He said his grievances with Sentara go beyond the contract disagreement.
“They, in my opinion, deliberately misled us,” Habeeb said.
Other current and former Sentara RMH patients and employees have expressed dismay at how Sentara leadership is handling the local facility in numerous interviews with the Daily News-Record.
Among their grievances are that insular leadership has driven away providers who feel they are being ignored and railroaded in decision-making, scheduling and compensation, among other workplace issues.
In a previous interview, Dr. Edward Sandy, president of Sentara RMH Medical Group, said many of the recent employees who have left Sentara in the Valley did so to retire.
An average of 33.6% of physician departures between 2016 and 2020 were due to retirement, according to data provided by Sentara spokesperson Jenn Downs.
In 2016, of the 16 total departures, four retired — a ratio that more than doubled in the following year as nine of the 17 departing physicians retired.
In 2018 and 2020, 32% of the 22 total physician departures in both years were retirements, while 26% of the 27 departures in 2019 were retirements, according to Sentara data.
“I’m only 40 years old,” Habeeb said. “I’m not retiring any time soon.”
Other providers the Daily News-Record have spoken with now work at other systems, such as Valley Health, and said other additional providers, such as those who live in Bridgewater, are opting to work for Augusta Health instead of Sentara because of conditions.
Most providers have declined to have their names published, citing fears doing so could impact future or current employment.
Sease has strong family ties to the hospital, in addition to being a Harrisonburg native. The local hospital has deteriorated under Sentara’s leadership, he said.
“Between my brother Craig, Robert, my dad, and my dad’s two brothers, we have a combined 180 years in service to this community as physicians,” Sease said. “And to see what has happened [to the hospital], I think my dad would be turning over in his grave.”
