The winner of the third available seat for City Council remains uncertain even with Election day in the rear view mirror.
Mayor Deanna Reed and Laura Dent, both Democrats, earned the most votes, with incumbent George Hirschmann, an independent, placing third.
There is only a 298 vote difference between Hirschmann and Democratic candidate Charles Hendricks, and about 700 absentee ballots sent to registered voters have not yet been processed from ballot drop-off boxes or received by mail, according to voter registrar staff.
Hirschmann received 7,044 votes and Democratic newcomer Hendricks received 6,746, according to unofficial election results.
If enough ballots of those roughly 700 include vote a for Hendricks without a vote for Hirschmann, Hendricks would be elected to council in the final result.
Hendricks said he is keeping the door open to the possibility of being on council, but is not optimistic.
“It seems unlikely that it’ll shift 298 votes,” he said, but added, “It’s 2020 — anything is possible, right?”
Registrar staff said there is no way to know how many of those ballots are on their way through the mail, but about 100 had been received as of 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Bill Ney, the spokesman and vice chair of the Harrisonburg Electoral Board.
The ballots must reach the registrar’s office by noon today and must have been postmarked on Tuesday at the latest to be counted.
On Saturday, registrar staff will begin counting however many are received.
Hirschmann, on the other hand, struck a more optimistic tune, though also said it’s possible enough votes could come in to put Hendricks on council instead.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Hirschmann said.
The votes counted Tuesday included those that were received by mail up until Monday, about 95% of the ballots received by mail Tuesday, all early in-person voting and all ballots walked in and dropped off at the registrar’s office before Monday, according to a previous interview with Mark Finks, the general registrar and director of elections.
More city residents voted early than voted Tuesday, with 5,659 voting on Election Day and 11,238 voting early, while 124 people voted with provisional ballots.
“It seems pretty likely that George [Hirschmann] is the guy, but we’ll see,” Hendricks said.
Hirschmann called campaigning on Election Day “exhausting.”
“The whole process of the last month and a half has been tough enough,” Hirschmann said of waiting for the final results.
Hirschmann said he and his closest supporters would be following the vote counting on Saturday, and he may contest the result if it’s close.
“I don’t have a celebration hat on yet,” he said.
Hendricks said he has been busy catching up with work since taking Election Day off to focus on the campaign.
“I don’t really have time to dwell on it,” Hendricks said of what could happen.
Reed and Dent have unassailable leads, guaranteeing them both seats on council, no matter if the roughly 700 possible ballots do not vote for them.
Reed received 8,906 votes, Dent earned 7,895 votes and Republican challenger Kathleen Kelley received 4,840, according to unofficial election results.
“I was saying that I wasn’t going to claim victory until the votes are counted, but [votes] show a clear enough second,” Dent said.
Both Dent and Reed said they would work with whomever is elected to the third seat, whether it’s Hirschmann or Hendricks.
This would be Reed’s second term on council. She was named mayor in 2017 after being elected to council in November 2016.
The mayor is chosen by council.
Reed said she does not have a preference whether to be mayor again.
“We don’t make that decision until the reorganization meeting, which is in January,” Reed said. “So, I’m going to leave it up to my colleagues of which direction they want to go for mayor, and I am open to either.”
Kelley said her unsuccessful run for council was still a positive experience.
She said campaigning across the city gave her a chance find out more about the problems of residents and the chance to meet “really sweet people everywhere.”
Kelley said she hopes the new members of council, whoever they are, work for everyone in the city.
“I really hope that the new council is blessed with wisdom,” she said. “They’re all good and smart people.”
