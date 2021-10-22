The Harrisonburg Police Department arrested three city men for possession of child pornography, according to a Friday press release from HPD.
Rodney Williams, 50; Jacob Scott, 20, and Roland Moyers Jr., 68, were arrested in August, September and October, respectively, for possession of child pornography.
Williams was arrested on Aug. 26 and has been charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography, each a Class 6 felony. He was booked and released through a secured bond of $40,000, according to HPD.
On Sept. 2, Scott was arrested and charged with one count of possessing child pornography and nine counts of Class 5 felonies for possessing child pornography. He was booked and released though a secured bond of $5,000, according to police.
Moyers was arrested Wednesday on one count of possessing child pornography and five counts of a Class 5 felonies for possessing child pornography, according to police.
Each of the investigations were independent of one another and they remain ongoing, according to HPD.
HPD's Internet Crimes Against Children unit worked with other law enforcement officers from the Northern Virginia/Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and federal investigators from the Homeland Security Investigations of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to make the arrests, according to HPD.
"The Harrisonburg Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our children. This includes identifying and charging predators that entice minors and those that possess,manufacture, or distribute child pornography," the HPD release said. "Internet safety, including safe use of social media and electronic apps, is a key component to prevent a juvenile from becoming a victim."
According to HPD, tips to tell children on how to avoid online dangers include never arrange to meet a stranger the child met online and don't engage in inappropriate discussions and for kids to tell an adult when inappropriate conduct happens.
Parents are advised to monitor their kids online activities and alert law enforcement if they suspect their child to be communication sexually online with an adult and to avoid confronting the online offender and do not tell them you've contacted law enforcement.
"Parents can receive more tips about online safety on our website at HarrisonburgVa.gov/hpd-children-internet-safety or contact Detective Greg Miller at 540-437-4404. Additional online resources include SafeKids.com and NetSmartz.org," the release said.
HPD has encouraged anyone with information about child exploitation or pornography to immediately report it to law enforcement. Tips in Harrisonburg can be called in at 540-437-4404 or by web at CyberTipLine.org.
Anonymous tips regarding child exploitation or pornography can be submitted by phone at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
