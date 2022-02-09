Timberville Town Council will hear a proposed ordinance regarding short-term rental properties at its meeting Thursday.
According to town documents, the Timberville Planning Commission has created a draft of the proposed ordinance. Following a public hearing Thursday, Town Council can approve, deny or table the ordinance.
Timberville first looked into a short-term rental policy in July 2019, when the Town Council’s business and industry committee began discussing the issue. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the public hearing until Thursday, a Timberville town official said.
Ned Overton, chairman of the business and industry committee, said in July 2019 that the committee laid out the history of short-term rentals in the town, and how they would benefit the community in the future. Short-term rentals include properties offered online through Airbnb.com and similar sites, and bed-and-breakfasts.
In the proposed ordinance, a short-term rental is defined as the provision of a space intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping or lodging accommodations for a period of less than 30 days in exchange for a charge.
Occupancy of a short-term rental can not exceed two adults per bedroom, the proposed ordinance said.
The proposed ordinance also requires short-term rental operators to register their rentals with the town, and all properties should have separate registrations. The registrations require a $50 fee and expire on Feb. 28 of each year, according to the proposed ordinance.
However, the proposed ordinance does not require a person to register if they are licensed by the Virginia Real Estate Board or are a property owner represented by a real estate licensee or if they registered consistent with the Virginia Real Estate Time-Share Act.
People who are licensed or registered with the Department of Health related to the space for lodging are also exempt from registration, according to the proposed ordinance, along with those who are licensed or registered with the town, related to the rental or management of real property by professionals or other businesses.
Short-term rental operators who fail to register will be face a $100 fine for each property every day until registered, the proposed ordinance said.
The proposed ordinance said the town manager, in consultation with the Planning Commission, will prohibit a short-term rental operator from offering the property after finding at least four violations of state and local law or regulations within a six-month period.
A banned short-term rental property can apply for reinstatement 18 months after the prohibition order, according to the proposed ordinance.
Each short-term rental operator will pay a tax equivalent to 4.5% of the total amount paid for lodging by the guest, according to the proposed ordinance.
Short-term rental operators who fail to comply with the proposed ordinance will be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.
In other business, Timberville Town Council will hear a rezoning request for a property at Main Street and Community Circle from commercial to residential. The property is proposed to be a residential, two-family home as a duplex, according to town documents.
