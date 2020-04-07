On Monday, Nancy L. Dove, 64, of Timberville, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Orchard Drive, Route 881, according to a Tuesday press release from Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
The accident took place Monday at 6:58 p.m. a half mile south of Mechanicsville Road, Route 614.
Dove, who was traveling north in a 1998 Toyota Corolla, overcorrected after the car crossed a double solid yellow centerline and ran off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and fence post, according to the state police.
The car overturned after it fell down an embankment.
Dove died at the scene and was not wearing her seatbelt, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash remains under investigation as of 9:37 a.m. Tuesday by Trooper K. Howard.
