When Josh Edmonds of Timberville learned that a close family friend was battling ALS, he decided to lace up his sneakers and raise some funds toward a cure.
But it isn’t as easy as it sounds.
Not only did the 28-year-old sign up to train for a race that will have him running 48 miles in 48 hours early next month — a good 22 miles longer than the marathon he ran about five years ago — but Edmonds has also been persevering through the pain of a tumor on his knee.
“It’s noncancerous, and it should not become cancerous,” he said.
Regardless, it’s painful and so close to a major artery that it can’t be easily removed, he said.
“Whenever it feels good, I’ll generally keep running,” he said.
“Sometimes it’s just emotional running,” said Edmonds. “I get caught up in the moment.”
Through his run, Edmonds is raising money for the ALS Association, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
ALS, which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, causes degeneration of the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to als.org.
“It’s had really great support so far,” Edmonds said of his fundraiser.
Edmonds learned of the 48-mile endurance run last year and decided it would be a great way to raise money and awareness for a cause that could help his family friend.
The challenge is to run four miles every four hours over 48 hours.
On a Facebook page he launched for the challenge, facebook.com/donate/371780384622324, he explains that it’s based on a challenge started by ultramarathon runner and former Navy SEAL David Goggins.
Edmonds will start the challenge at 8 p.m. on March 4.
His goal was originally to raise $1,000, but now it’s to raise as much as he can by race weekend. As of midday Wednesday, he raised $580.
“I liked the idea of pushing myself,” he said on Tuesday after about two months of training so far.
He also liked that the race will be a virtual one that doesn’t involve crowds or other competitors. Though there is a set timeframe, there’s also plenty of downtime and potential for rest, albeit temporarily and without much time for sleep. He also has high hopes of expanding the distance to an even 50 miles.
But all that will depend on how his knee is feeling.
“You just got to take it one step at a time,” he said when asked what he would tell others thinking of taking on a similar challenge.
“Some days … I don’t know how I’m going to finish the first quarter-mile and I end up running 10 miles,” he said.
Add to that all the mishaps that can happen along the way, such as the dog that attacked his dog who was running with him, or the truck that ran a red light and hit him when he was crossing an intersection.
“It really surprised me,” he said. “It’s not something that you expect, ever. I said some things to the driver.”
He didn’t report the incident or even stop running for the day.
“I ran another four miles actually,” he said. “I was so in the mode of just training. I wasn’t thinking clearly.”
Another curveball that life might throw him next month is the impending birth of his first child.
Edmonds is planning his run for the first weekend of March, but he and his wife are expecting their daughter about two weeks later. He said they can only hope that she doesn’t decide to arrive sooner.
With all the trouble he’s gone through and all that can still go wrong along his training journey, it’s easy to wonder why Edmonds is doing this. But he has his reasons.
“I might not be able to do this one day,” he said.
If doctors did decide to operate on the tumor, the recovery would be very difficult. Amputation would likely be an easier solution.
For now, he’s willing to run through the pain and hardship to help his friend, a close childhood friend of his mom.
“I did not tell her that I was doing it,” Edmonds said. “She does not seek attention.”
But through the grapevine, she found out anyway.
“She’s very touched by it,” he said. “I’m very grateful to get the opportunity to share some love with her after all the influence that she’s had on me for many, many years. She and my mom are very, very close.”
