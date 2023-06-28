ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — In terms of financial planning, a new year will begin on July 1. Budgets in each town have been adopted for fiscal year 2023-24 which will remain in effect until June 30, 2024.
A town budget is updated annually and presented to town council for approval by the town manager. Budgets are prepared to cover expenses for a municipality in a manner that meets the needs of its constituents. A well-planned budget holds town leadership accountable for financial responsibility and helps plan for future investments.
The following is a summary of each town's budget — listed from largest in monetary value to smallest — as approved by council members for FY 2023-24.
Bridgewater
The total revenue for the town of Bridgewater is $10,997,940 which is broken down into the following expenditures:
- General Fund - $6,686,881
- Sanitation Department - $791,294
- Sewer Department - $1,353,312
- Water Department - $1,576,403
- Stormwater Management - $590,050
Elkton
The total revenue for the town of Elkton is $7,994,670 which is broken down into the following expenditures:
- Council - $46,655
- General Government - $1,340,331
- Street Maintenance - $949,046
- Sanitation - $215,000
- Recreation - $646,495
- Police - $941,619
- Planning Commission - $12,067
- Electric - $2,318,336
- Water - $400,529
- Sewer - $1,079,592
- Cemetery - $45,000
Broadway
The total revenue for the town of Broadway is $7,716,786 which is broken down into the following expenditures:
- General or Administrative - $787,916
- Public Safety - $716,500
- Highways and Streets - $654,870
- Parks and Recreation - $232,800
- Sanitation - $230,000
- Water - $939,500
- Sewer - $4,155,200
Dayton
The total revenue for the town of Dayton is $7,478,015 which is broken down into the following expenditures:
- General Government - $635,791
- Public Safety - $816,130
- Public Works - $529,165
- Parks, Recreation and Cultural - $201,506
- Community and Economic Development - $196,794
- General Capital Fund - $773,879
- Water and Sewer Operations - $2,539,911
- Transfer - $1,338,264
- Water and Sewer Capital Fund - $446,575
Grottoes
The total revenue for the town of Grottoes is $4,234,602 which is broken down into the following expenditures:
- Administration - $491,340
- Public Works - $44,583
- Street Lights - $11,915
- Police - $688,163
- Street Maintenance - $660,017
- Water Fund - $419,800
- Sewer Fund - $757,750
- Parks Fund - $879,341
- Refuse Fund - $281,692
Timberville
The total revenue for the town of Timberville is $2,583,983 which is broken down into the following expenditures:
- General - $537,980.99
- Public Safety - $668,714.01
- Buildings and Grounds - $199,844.16
- Trash - $240,500
- Capital Outlay - $153,000
- Park - $8,854.60
- Water - $384,304.12
- Sewer - $371,476.37
- Water and Sewer Transfer to General - $16,219.51
Mount Crawford
The total revenue for the town of Mount Crawford is $546,200 which is broken down into the following expenditures:
- General Government - $329,700
- Public Safety - $92,000
- Parks and Recreation - $7,500
- Water, Sewer and Trash - $117,000
A copy of each of these budgets that extensively lists revenues and expenditures for the FY 2023-24 is available to the general public on each town's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.