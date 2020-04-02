Various taxes and fees can be a main funding source for a locality's general fund, and as COVID-19 continues to halt revenue, local governments are left scrambling to finalize a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Ron Carlee and Robert McNab, professors in Old Dominion University’s Strome College of Business, recently published a working paper that is being passed along by the Virginia Municipal League and viewed by counties, cities and towns, including Broadway and Timberville.
In “An Incoming Shock: A First Estimate of the Impact of COVID-19 on Virginia’s Local Governments,” Carlee and McNab say local governments in Virginia will lose at least $60 million a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The professors identified five vulnerable taxes that would be the most sensitive to diminished economic activity, including sales and use, business and franchise licenses, hotel and motel, restaurant and food, and admissions.
“The vulnerable taxes are a foundational element for cities and counties,” Carlee and McNab wrote. “These taxes generated $2.9 billion annually for local governments in Virginia in Fiscal Year 2018.”
For towns, the vulnerability increases significantly compared to cities and counties. Carlee and McNab determined that the vulnerable taxes as a percentage of total revenue for counties was 0.99% to 13.45%. For cities, it was between 3.38% and 38.29%, while for towns it was calculated at 5.47% to 47.10%.
“Unlike the federal government, state and local governments must balance their budgets on a regular basis,” Carlee and McNab wrote. “Local revenues, once lost, typically cannot be recovered as cities and counties are constrained in the Commonwealth from levying new or higher taxes. These revenue reductions present an immediate challenge to local governments.”
Towns in Rockingham County were already in the final planning phases for their proposed fiscal 2020-21 budgets when COVID-19 forced local officials to re-evaluate their spending plans.
“We had already finalized a draft of the budget, and our Finance Committee met to review it, so we were about 90% down the road on it, but that was before the country came to a screeching halt,” Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said. “We will definitely be looking at new projections and likely will have to make some adjustments in the general fund.”
As revenue from meals tax, sales tax and business license fees will be hit the hardest in Broadway’s general fund, O’Brien said the town is reviewing guidance from Virginia Municipal League to address concerns.
Areas of the budget that are of not grave concern are the water and sewer funds and real estate and personal property taxes.
“[Real estate and personal property taxes] are not due until Dec. 5, so hopefully we’re all back on our feet by then and the economy is recovering,” O’Brien said.
Across the way in Timberville, social distancing guidelines have left council members and town staff in limbo as to when a budget will be adopted.
Town Manager Austin Garber said the town’s first budget work session was scheduled for March 16, but was canceled due to President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency and the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.
“At that time, we didn’t have enough information to feel safe or comfortable in convening the council,” Garber said. “At this point, we are unsure of what the timeline will look like for our budget adoption.”
Timberville Town Council typically places a budget advertisement for a public hearing in late April or early May, with the meeting held in May and the adoption of the budget occurring in June.
“Not knowing when we will be able to get the council together creates a lot of uncertainties in that budget timeline now,” Garber said.
Prior to the cancellation, Garber had developed a draft budget with no capital expenditures and no rate increases.
“With so many uncertainties it is quite difficult to predict so we have to proceed with the worst-case scenarios,” he said. “In Timberville, we always budget conservatively, so we are optimistic that this will be extremely advantageous to us during this situation and in the recovery time following.”
In a worst-case scenario, the timeline for adopting the budget could be a public hearing on June 23 and adopting the budget on June 30 in time to meet the July 1 deadline prescribed by Virginia law.
On the other side of Rockingham County, Bridgewater Town Manager Jay Litten said the town is projecting an income loss of close to $65,000 per month. In this case, income means revenue, minus expenses.
“Our revenues will be down much more than $65,000, but our expenses will be down also,” Litten said. “For example, Sipe Center will have no revenues, but it will also have far fewer expenses.”
Litten said the drop in revenue will begin in April, but town staff won’t be able to assess the loss more accurately until next month.
“Obviously, we don't know how long the dip will last, but fiscal 2021 budget projects things will get back to normal around October,” Litten said.
The Bridgewater proposed budget is expected to have no tax increases. Expenses have been trimmed by eliminating the proposed 2.5% employee raise, prohibiting overtime, deferring capital expenditures and using in-house labor rather than contractors for certain jobs.
In Elkton, Town Manager Greg Lunsford is not only working with staff for the first time in creating a budget, but also during a time changes are happening daily.
“COVID-19 has required all of us to alter how we go about our daily lives,” he said. “Individuals, families and businesses have had to adjust to an unprecedented type of emergency in a very short period of time. We are already seeing and will continue to see impacts to town of Elkton revenue from sources including utilities, events and facility rentals."
Lunsford said the town would make adjustments to spending where possible and explore any government funding opportunities available to offset losses.
As town staff begins to finalize the budget in May, Lunsford said they will have a better idea of actual revenue losses and how those losses could impact decisions for the FY20-21 budget.
“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our community,” he said. “We believe that we can collectively address any financial losses in a thoughtful way over the course of the next several months."
Dayton Town Superintendent Angela Lawrence said the town budget will be OK for now as long as Cargill, a major revenue source for the town, remains operational.
