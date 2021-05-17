The Planning Commission unanimously approved requests for a 16-unit town home development at 116 Pleasant Hill Road at its Wednesday meeting — the third meeting in a row where planners recommended requests for new multifamily developments in the city.
The nearly 1-acre site on Pleasant Hill Road is vacant and surrounded by single-family detached homes and multifamily buildings. Plans call for 32 parking spaces and one entrance in and out of the development onto Pleasant Hill Road.
Tawakkul Investments LLC is requesting a special-use permit, rezoning and subdivision at 116 Pleasant Hill Road for the development, according to city documents. There were no comments during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Also during the meeting, Planning Commission recommended denial for a special-use permit request for a junkyard at 1207 N. Liberty St.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of a special-use permit for a short-term rental at 150 Crescent Drive with conditions and a special-use permit request for a restaurant at 256 Charles St. at the Wednesday meeting.
The restaurant application at the animal processing site would allow a food truck, Tacos el Zacatecano, which would operate on the T & E Meats site five days a week, according to applicant documents.
Commissioner James Orndoff was not present during these requests, but did join the meeting in time to vote on the requests for the 116 Pleasant Hill Road project.
Applications for the the four projects will be heard by the Harrisonburg City Council at the June 8 meeting, according to Brent Finnegan, Planning Commission chair.
