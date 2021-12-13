City Council will hold public hearings for several developments at its Tuesday meeting.
Harrisonburg Ford Property is requesting a special-use permit as part of a project to build a new Tractor Supply Co. location at 3091 S. Main St., while council will also review special-use permit requests for an 11-unit apartment at 716 and 722 Foley Road, according to city documents.
The Planning Commission discussed the proposals at its November meeting and gave favorable recommendations to both projects, according to meeting minutes.
Other requests come from 7Eleven Inc., which is seeking to get gas pumps installed at its location at 380 N. Mason St. The Planning Commission reviewed a similar request in 2019.
The company is asking for the special-use permit and also asking that vehicle fuel station becomes a by-right use for a building in the B-1 zoning district.
The requests received unanimous recommendations for denial by the Planning Commission, according to city documents.
Also during the Tuesday meeting, City Council will hear several presentations, including one about the need for a new fire station on the north side of town.
The aim for firemen, such as those with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, is to be on the scene of a blaze within four minutes to rescue people and property.
However, in fires on the north side of town, the average response time is 50% greater than that and over a minute slower to emergencies than the combined averages for the east, south and west sides of the city, according to presentation documents that City Council will hear Tuesday.
It is the longest response time in the city and the availability of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act has HFD and city staff requesting council set aside about $5 million to construct a new station on the north side of the city.
In November, Harrisonburg City Council held two work sessions focused on deciding how to spend the roughly $24 million the city will receive from ARPA.
At the last work session, City Council members discussed how needed the new station is, especially with residents and facilities such as Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community and Eastern Mennonite University in the response area.
