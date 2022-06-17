LURAY — The Luray woman charged after telling Page County School Board members in January she would bring “every single gun loaded” if her children had to wear masks in school had her case continued until the end of the month Thursday.
The trial for Amelia Ruffner King, 42, has been continued until June 30 at 10 a.m. in Page County General District Court.
On Jan. 21, the Luray Police Department charged King with making an oral threat while on school property, a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia. King was one of four speakers at a Page County School Board meeting Jan. 20, when officials were discussing the mask mandate for the commonwealth’s schools.
“My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on,” King said Jan. 20. “All right? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready to ...”
King was then interrupted by a school official, who informed her that her time to speak had expired. King responded, “See y’all on Monday.”
Later in the meeting, King sent board members an apology, which was read aloud by board member Amy Painter. In her apology, read by Painter, King said: “I in no way meant to imply ‘all guns loaded’ as in actual firearms, but rather all resources I can muster to make sure that my children get to attend school without masks.”
According to court documents, King turned herself in the day after the meeting. She was released by the magistrate on a $5,000 bond.
Upon release, King was ordered to refrain from possessing firearms or other weapons, and was banned from Page County Public Schools property.
