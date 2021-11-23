The Harrisonburg man charged with causing the death of a 7-year-old child while driving under the influence in August is set to face a jury next year.
A trial is scheduled for March 24, according to Rockingham County Circuit Court documents.
Tony Nolasco, 41, is charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.
On Aug. 15, police said a “preliminary investigation revealed” that Nolasco was driving a vehicle that veered into another lane, striking another vehicle and resulting in the death of a boy.
Nolasco fled the scene and then crashed his vehicle nearby on Stone Spring Road and left on foot. Harrisonburg police found him at a nearby residence and arrested him.
The child, whose name was not released, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Three other people in the vehicle with the boy were taken to Sentara RMH with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at around 2:12 p.m. on Ramblewoood Road, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Nolasco will be represented by Harrisonburg defense lawyer Aaron Cook.
Cook said the defense is preparing for the trial and declined to comment further.
Nolasco is in custody at the Rockingham County Jail. He filed a bond request on Oct. 7, but it was denied by the court the next day, according to court documents.
