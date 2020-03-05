A TV rescan alert was sent out on Thursday by the National Association of Broadcasters for Harrisonburg-area residents who access channels by over-the-air antenna.
The free process must be done as a result of the Federal Communications Commission requiring roughly 1,000 TV stations to free up more channels for wireless broadband.
More information on TV rescans can be read at TVanswers.org.
— Staff Report
