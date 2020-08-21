Two free by-appointment COVID-19 testings are scheduled for next week in the Central Shenandoah Health District.
On Friday, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., a free testing event will be held at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads in Penn Laird. Those who want testing must either be symptomatic or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-949-8378 before noon Wednesday.
On Wednesday, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., there will be testing at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Registration for that event closes on Monday at noon. Call 1-855-949-8378 to schedule an appointment.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.