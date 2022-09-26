Two people died after a five-vehicle crash north of Luray in Page County last week.
According to the Virginia State Police, at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, a 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south on U.S. 340 at the intersection with Compton Hollow Road when it swerved to avoid a 2020 Chevrolet van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn.
VSP said the Honda sideswiped the Chevrolet and the Ford, crossed the centerline and hit a 2021 Ford E-350 that was headed north. The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the center line and strike a southbound 2004 Ford F-150, causing the F-150 to catch fire.
The driver of the 2004 Ford F-150, Larry A. Forbus, 64, of Luray, died at the crash scene due to his injuries, VSP said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in Forbus’ vehicle, Connie E. Clark, 61, of Luray, also died at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to VSP.
The Ford E-350 driver, a 61-year-old man from Harpers Ferry, W.Va., suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The man, who police did not identify, was wearing a seat belt.
The Honda driver, Tina B. Wofford, 43, of Howell, N.J., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene, according to VSP. She was wearing a seat belt.
Police charged Wofford with reckless driving.
None of the other drivers were injured in the crash, VSP said.
Police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.