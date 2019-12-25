A Harrisonburg man and Rockingham woman are dead after a tractor trailer collided with their car, according to a Wednesday press release from the Virginia State Police.
At 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dustin E. Harlow, 33, of Harrisonburg, was driving a 1998 Chevy Tahoe on U.S. 11, just south of the Interstate 81 interchange 251, when a 2014 Volvo tractor trailer tried to turn left into the Pilot Flying J travel center at 3634 N. Valley Pike.
The vehicles collided and Harlow died at the scene.
Nancy Lambert, 82, of Rockingham County, was a passenger in the Chevy Tahoe. She was flown to UVA Medical Center, but died of her injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Raheel Azhar, 35 of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., has been charged with reckless driving.
Azhar was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center after suffering minor injuries in the accident.
The crash remains under investigation.
