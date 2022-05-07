Two brothers are dead after a canoe overturned in Page County's Government Pond on Saturday afternoon.
At 2 p.m., the Department of Wildlife Resources got a report of a canoe that had overturned, leaving two brothers unaccounted for in the water.
Three brothers, two aged 21 and one 19, were canoeing at the pond and as they tried to turn directions, the wind picked up and the canoe overturned, placing all three men in the water, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources.
One of the brothers were able to swim back to shore and call for help.
The Department of Wildlife Resources, along with the Page County Sheriff's Office, Page County Fire and Rescue and the Stanley Fire Department dive team located the two missing men after a few hours, according to officials.
The Department of Wildlife Resources did not identify the deceased.
No life jackets were worn.
"DWR sends their condolences to the family of the victims during this unimaginable time," the agency's spokesperson, Paige Pearson, said in a statement.
