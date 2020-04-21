Two Dayton Town Council members, L. Todd Collier and Zachary Fletchall, have died in less than two weeks of each other, sending tremors through the 1,600-resident Rockingham County community.
“Any time you have something like this, it’s a blow to everybody,” said Cary Jackson, another Town Council member. “And when it’s compounded by having two [deaths], it’s almost unimaginable.”
Collier, 53, died on April 7, while Fletchall, 42, died on Friday. They are both survived by their wives and children and other family members. Neither death was caused by COVID-19.
Councilman Jeff Daly described the community support for the Collier and Fletchall families as “massive.”
“The community is really stepping up, but it really is a shock,” Jackson said.
Both Robert “R.J.” Ohgren, another council member, and Daly said their families and the Fletchalls are close.
“In two weeks, you lose two members of your family and your council,” Daly said. “It’s hard to wrap your mind around.”
Beyond Dayton, too, Rockingham and Harrisonburg residents have stepped in to support the families. Numerous people have reached out to see how they can help the Fletchalls and Colliers, from the families of students at John W. Wayland Elementary School to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church congregants, according to Daly.
A GoFundMe webpage was started several days ago by Muhlenberg Lutheran Friends to raise money for the Fletchall family to pay for Zack’s medical expenses, funds for his kids' educational futures and other costs. By Tuesday evening, the fund had raised over $56,000 of its $50,000 goal.
Council member Tara Worthy said Fletchall and Collier were dedicated and brought value to the town. Fletchall and Collier were on the town’s Infrastructure and Safety Committee together.
“It was their committee,” she said. “They knew what they were doing.”
Daly and Worthy said Fletchall brought his expertise as an engineer to the council, improving its ability to tackle technical projects.
“He was our expert on construction and engineering and the cost to go along with it,” Daly said. “He was our guy to go and ask about road construction, infrastructure and pipelines, so to have that expertise for the town to benefit from was massive and [also] for the rest of council members to lean on.”
Council members and Mayor Sam Lee said in previous interviews and on Tuesday that Collier was a great deliberator and listener, in addition to being dedicated to the well-being and improvement of the town.
“The council we had in place had a wonderful variety of backgrounds and talents that all complimented each other and we were all working towards the same goal,” Daly said.
Ohgren said the loss was more than a professional one, a sentiment shared by the other council members the Daily News-Record spoke with over the weekend and on Tuesday.
Collier and Fletchall “were both really important and invested council members and important members of the community,” Ohgren said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.