Two people were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center after a head-on crash on Smithland Road by the dog park in Harrisonburg Thursday afternoon.
Both people involved in the crash, a 70-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, were the only people in their respective cars, according to Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner.
At the scene, Becky Mayes said her sister, Tish Morris of Keezletown, was in the crash, which occurred at about 4 p.m., and was being flown out to U.Va. with a compound leg fracture. Morris was on her way home after buying groceries, according to Mayes.
First responders had to cut the roof off the other vehicle to extract the driver.
Smithland Road was closed from the roundabout at the intersection with Linda Lane to the dog park. HPD was still investigating the crash at 5:30 p.m.
At the scene, Tony Wysocki of Singers Glen said he visits the dog park on Smithland Road every day to walk his dog Blue and sees cars speeding down Smithland Road all the time.
"They aren't going 35 — the speed limit — I tell you that," Wysocki said.
Warner said it was too early to tell if speeding was a factor in the crash and accident reconstruction was ongoing.
"Right now, we're praying for the health of the people involved in the crash," she said at the scene.
