WEYERS CAVE — Two men were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center after surviving a plane crash Monday night.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Sean Simmons said that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of a plane crash near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport off Little Run Road.
Simmons said two passengers occupying the plane were traveling from Front Royal when they initiated a touch-and-go sequence, hit the fence bordering the airport and crashed into nearby trees.
Simmons did not know the extent of the passengers' injuries.
Jacob Shifflett, a flight instructor with Blue Ridge Aviation, witnessed the plane crash and said the plane appeared to roll to the left, came over the embankment then dropped down before crashing into the trees.
“I saw the left wing drop,” he said.
Shifflett was with a student at the time of the crash and was taxiing down the runway when he saw the plane.
Shifflett said he waited for the plane to climb out of the embankment, but when he didn’t see anything he called the airport to notify it that a crash had occurred.
Shifflett said he saw one person climb out of the right side of the airplane and looked as if he were trying to help someone else.
No smoke or fire was seen.
Shifflett had been with Blue Ridge Aviation for two weeks and said he had not seen anything like Monday’s crash before.
“It is something we prepare for,” he said.
VSP will guard the plane crash until the Federal Aviation Administration arrives on scene, and the agency will take over, Simmons said.
