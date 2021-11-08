The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash Saturday at mile marker 273 of Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, according a Monday press.
The crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m. when a 2017 Mazda CX-3 entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided with a northbound 2003 Toyota Tacoma, according the release.
Police believe a medical condition may have been a factor in the crash.
The Mazda's driver, 69-year-old Linda S. Dellinger, of Edinburg, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the facility. A dog traveling in the car also died, according to VSP.
The driver of the Toyota, an unnamed 33-year-old Staunton man, was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, while an unnamed 11-year-old girl passenger was transported to U.Va. Medical Center.
Both suffered serious injuries and were wearing their seat belts, according to VSP.
— Staff Reports
