Two more Democrats have entered the race for City Council, bringing the number of Democratic Party candidates to five for three seats in the November election.
Laura Dent, a technical writer and James Madison University adjunct professor, and incumbent Councilman Richard Baugh, an attorney, both filed to run before Monday's registration deadline for the party primary.
“It’s not time for me to just up and walk away,” Baugh said.
Baugh has served on council since being elected in 2008, making him the longest serving sitting member on the dais. He said his strengths on City Council center on working with to solve local problems, such as school overcrowding.
“I’ve certainly got a record on these issues,” Baugh said.
As a council member right now, he said his priorities revolve around supporting the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like it has and should have 100% of my attention,” Baugh said.
A Harvard University graduate originally from from Montgomery, Ala., Dent, 61, moved to the area 14 years ago.
“I think supporting local businesses and independent entrepreneurs is going to be the lifeblood of our city,” Dent said.
In 2012, Dent was laid off from Rosetta Stone, and she decided to create her own business as a technical writer. Dent worked with then-City Councilman Kai Degner on how to keep herself and fellow ex-employees local instead of having to move to pursue new work opportunities.
“Support for small business is something near and dear to me, having been a local entrepreneur,” she said.
Local groups like the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center helped her business succeed, according to Dent.
“I was able to stay in Harrisonburg as independent practitioner with the guidance and support of local resources,” she said.
Dent has continued her independent practice since 2012 and was hired as an adjunct at James Madison University several years ago.
“That’s what I’m looking to bring to the city with my own expertise and the relationships I’ve built in the community,” she said.
If elected to council, Dent also said she would continue to support Harrisonburg’s immigrant population, along with prioritizing education and public safety.
“I would be in support of expanding our public education and making sure people are protected by fire services and such,” she said.
Her most recent work in politics saw her as the community team leader for the presidential campaign of Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Dent said she first started working on campaigns in 2008 to help elect then-Illinois Sen. Barack Obama as president.
Since then, she has worked on a variety of state and federal campaigns for Democratic candidates.
The seats of Democrats Mayor Deanna Reed and Baugh, along with independent Councilman George Hirschmann, will be up for grabs on Nov. 3. Reed has also formally announced her candidacy.
Along with Reed and Dent, the other Democratic candidates are architect and businessman Charles Hendricks and JMU student and activist Luciano Benjamin.
A firehouse primary for the Democratic Party is slated for May 2, with proper social-distancing and safety precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.