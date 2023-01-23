According to officials, authorities rescued two people from a burning home Sunday night in Stanley.
At 11:23 p.m. on Sunday, the Stanley Fire Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Lucas Hollow Road, about three miles south of Stanley, for reports of a structure fire, according to fire chief Terry Pettit.
Upon arrival, crews found the back porch of the house and a car adjacent to the building were on fire and that two people were trapped inside the house, Pettit said. Three Page County Sheriff's deputies were trying to enter the house, but Pettit said the front door and windows were boarded up or nailed shut. Pettit said he attempted to enter through the back porch but was unable to due to the fire.
The two occupants were able to shout out to responders which room they were in, Pettit said, and deputy Frank Stillson used a bar to break open the plywood that covered the window. Pettit said that both occupants and a dog climbed out the window with the assistance of first responders.
Pettit said firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and, while doing a secondary search, found a second dog which was taken to safety. He identified the occupants as Amy Cook, 37, and Billy Dallas, 67.
Pettit said that Cook and Dallas were treated at the scene and were released.
Pettit said Dallas is the property owner. Pettit estimated damages at about $50,000.
The vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Avenger, was owned by Cook and is a "total loss," Pettit said.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but Pettit said it started in the area of the car. The Page County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
