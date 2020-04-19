Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Rockingham County that killed a West Virginia woman.
Police say Tyler W. Custer, of Fulks Run, was traveling northbound on Va. 612 (Peake Mountain Road) in a Dodge Ram around 9:20 p.m. and attempted to pass a Chevy Silverado at a high rate of speed. According to Virginia State Police, Custer’s vehicle collided with the Chevy, ran off the road and overturned several times, striking trees in the process.
A passenger in the Dodge, Derika Crites, 18, of Maysville, W.Va., was not wearing a seatbelt, police said, and was ejected from the vehicle. She was flown to U.Va. Medical Center where she later died, according to police.
Custer, 21, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown to U.Va. Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevy, an unidentified 18-year-old man from Dayton, was wearing his seatbelt, police said, and was uninjured in the crash. Charges are pending, police said.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.