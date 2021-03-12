The Two41 project is headed back City Council — this time with support from Planning Commission.
On Wednesday, the Planning Commission recommended approval of requests for a rezoning and special-use permit for the site at 161 and 241 Blue Ridge Drive. The requests came from Martha E. Grover and MG Harrisonburg LLC, represented by developer Bluestone Land LLC.
Two41 will be before City Council again on April 13, according to Planning Commission Chair Brent Finnegan.
If approved, the two-parcel site would change from single-family residential to allow for multifamily homes of more than 12 units per dwelling through a special-use permit, according to city documents. The two parcels are roughly 7 acres.
The lot slated for the development was previously used as a truck terminal that ceased operations in December 2019, according to city staff.
Two41 is slated to include four apartment buildings, a playground, pool, amenity building and maintenance building, according to conceptual site plans last updated on Nov. 25. Three of the apartment buildings will have three stories, while the fourth will have four stories, according to developer documents.
Wednesday’s Planning Commission vote was 5-2 in favor, with Richard Baugh and Kathy Whitten voting against the project. Voting in support were Finnegan, Adriel Byrd, Isaac Hull, James Orndoff and Laura Dent, City Council’s representative on the commission.
In December, Planning Commission gave the development a thumbs-down, and in February, City Council sent the proposal back to commission and city staff, citing concerns about the lack of dedicated affordable housing units and the traffic impact on the neighborhood.
Neighbors had voiced opposition to the project, citing its impact on the neighborhood’s character, increasing traffic and runoff.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, Planning Commission endorsed changes proposed by staff to amend the zoning ordinance for receiving a special-use permit for a high-density residential development zone.
City staff recommended the zoning ordinance amendments and the Two41 requests are dependent on the zoning ordinance changes.
The amendments remove requirements for multifamily developments to meet the following conditions before receiving a special-use permit:
• The development is close to another proposed or existing multifamily development.
• Adequate transportation facilities, whether pedestrian, vehicular, bicycle or transit, serve the site, are planned to serve the site, will be provided by the developer or are unnecessary for the development.
• The design is compatible with adjacent planned and/or existing housing.
• The site is environmentally suitable for a multifamily development.
The recommended zoning amendments will go before City Council on April 13, Finnegan said.
The Planning Commission also approved a request from Bridgewater College Properties LLC to rezone the former nonprofit community art center, Spitzer Art Center, at 486 W. Market St.
“We may be seeing more requests like this, and time will tell — places that are nonresidential being turned into residential places as a result of COVID or the business decisions about office space rent after this pandemic is over,” Finnegan said.
The site was first rezoned in 2003 to allow the art center to operate, and the property was donated by the Rockingham Fine Arts Association to Bridgewater College last year, according to Bridgewater College documents prepared by Anne Keeler, vice president for finance and treasurer of the college.
The site’s rezoning to a residential district would make it easier for the school to liquidate the property to raise funds for the school, the typical approach of Bridgewater College when it receives real estate gifts, according to Keeler’s document.
Planning Commission also approved a request from Shenandoah Valley Organic for the city to provide water and sanitary sewer service for part of its new Acorn Drive site, which is in the county.
On Oct. 29, Organic Plant LLC purchased 36.51 acres of city land, split between two parcels, with the larger portion on Acorn Drive and another smaller parcel on North Liberty Street, for $1.64 million from Acorn LC.
The two parcels border Rockingham County, where Organic Plant LLC has also purchased about 30.97 acres of land for the development, according to city and county documents.
Work on the site is underway for a new packaging plant, which will create 110 new jobs.
