The Two41 development is back on Planning Commission’s plate for review at its Wednesday meeting, according to city documents.
The project at 161 and 241 Blue Ridge Drive would change the two-parcel site from single-family residential to allow for multifamily homes of more than 12 units per dwelling through a special-use permit, according to city documents. The two parcels are roughly 7 acres.
The development is slated to include four apartment buildings, a playground, pool, amenity building and maintenance building, according to conceptual site plans last updated on Nov. 25. The apartment buildings were slated to be four stories high.
City staff have also proposed changes to the zoning ordinance for receiving a special-use permit for a high-density residential development zone.
The zoning ordinance requires multifamily developments to meet the following conditions before receiving a special-use permit:
• The development is close to another proposed or existing multifamily development.
• Adequate transportation facilities, whether pedestrian, vehicular, bicycle or transit, serve the site, are planned to serve the site, will be provided by the developer or are unnecessary for the development.
• The design is compatible with adjacent planned and/or existing housing.
• The site is environmentally suitable for a multifamily development.
City staff’s recommended zoning ordinance amendments would remove all four of the conditions, if approved.
Staff outline their rationale in several points. The conditions are only for multifamily developments more than 12 units per building and buildings larger than four stories or 52 feet tall, and thus can be evaded by a developer going slightly below each metric, according to city documents. Staff also said they do not believe there should be “additional scrutiny” for these sorts of differences.
Other ordinances cover some of aspects of the aforementioned conditions and transit should always be a consideration when Planing Commission, City Council and staff are getting information about a proposed development of any kind.
City staff also offered another set of amendments, which would remove only conditions one and three, an amendment to the ordinance directed from City Council.
But “after much consideration and review,” staff recommends the option to remove all four conditions, according to city documents.
Previously, the Planning Commission recommended denial of the rezoning request and special-use permit for the development during its Dec. 9 meeting.
On Feb. 9, City Council sent the request back to the Planning Commission and for further staff and developer review, citing concerns about the lack of affordable housing as well as the traffic impacts of the development.
Neighbors have voiced opposition to the development because of concerns about the impact on the neighborhood’s character, increased traffic and water runoff.
City staff “acknowledges adjacent neighbors’ concerns about the height of the proposed multi-family buildings” but believes the development would not be incompatible with other aspects of the area, such as the Country Club Road and Country Club Court frontages and proximity to the railway, according to city documents.
Also on the meeting’s agenda is a request from Bridgewater College Properties LLC to rezone the former nonprofit community art center, Spitzer Art Center, at 486 W. Market St.
The site was first rezoned in 2003 to allow the art center to operate and the property was donated by the Rockingham Fine Arts Association to Bridgewater College last year, according to Bridgewater College documents prepared by Anne Keeler, vice president for finance and treasurer of the college.
The site’s rezoning back to a residential district would make it easier for the school to liquidate the property to raise funds for the school, the typical approach of Bridgewater College when it receives real estate gifts, according to Keeler’s document.
The property is valued at $286,200, according to the 2021 valuation in the city real estate system.
Staff recommends approval of the rezoning of the former art center, according to city documents.
In addition, Planning Commission will consider a request from Shenandoah Valley Organic to provide water and sanitary sewer service for its part of its new Acorn Drive site, which is in the county.
On Oct. 29, Organic Plant LLC purchased 36.51 acres of city land, split between two parcels, with the larger portion on Acorn Drive and another smaller parcel on North Liberty Street, for $1.64 million from Acorn LC.
The two parcels border Rockingham County, where Organic Plant LLC has also purchased about 30.97 acres of land for the development, according to city and county documents.
Work on the site is underway for a new packaging plant, which will create 110 new jobs.
The phase one site plan calls for a 76,000-square-foot, one-story packaging plant in addition to a 3,600-square-foot, single-story water treatment plant.
Phase two — a roughly 53,000-square-foot, one-story facility — is planned adjacent to the southeast of the phase one packaging plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.