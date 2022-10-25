WEYERS CAVE — U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, who is seeking reelection in the 6th Congressional District, stopped by Blue Ridge Community College on Tuesday to discuss college affordability, bridging the divide between education and the work force, and eliminating red tape. He also took the time to speak against student loan forgiveness.
The 6th District in Virginia has more colleges and universities than any other voting district in the country, with the exception of one in Massachusetts, Cline said.
Cline, R-Botetourt, met with representatives of 6th District colleges and universities behind closed doors to discuss higher education, and met with members of the media afterward.
Among those who attended Cline’s roundtable discussion were Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey, and representatives of Eastern Mennonite University, Shenandoah University, Mountain Gateway Community College, Virginia Military Institute, Southern Virginia University, Radford University and Christendom College.
“Higher education is changing,” Cline said. But it is not changing in the same way or at the same pace for all of the institutions in his district. For example, Virginia Military Institute was challenged during the pandemic to offer online and digital learning options and is not getting back to “normal,” Cline said.
But, Cline said, all are affected by inflation and the issue of affordability of higher education. In fact, most of those in attendance on Tuesday reported declines in enrollment.
Although Cline admitted that affordability of higher education is an issue, student loan forgiveness is not the solution. Cline reported that all who spoke on the issue on Tuesday agreed with him.
Cline said students can’t “go in with one expectation and have that shift halfway through.” Cline added that students need to know what they are getting out of a degree and how much it costs up front.
Cline said he was opposed to President Joe Biden’s current student loan forgiveness program, which will eliminate up to $20,000 of individual student debt for those who qualify.
“This is how every other loan works,” Cline said. Students have to learn that when they take out a loan they have to pay it back, he said. “Loans have to be paid back,” he said.
Cline said solutions to college affordability lie in giving more federal money to the student and not the institutions of higher learning. He also cited streamlining some of the red tape aspects of applying for college as a solution to college affordability.
This year’s 6th District race is a rematch of the 2018 election, with Cline running against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
Cline is seeking his third term.
