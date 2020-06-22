The National Park Service is one step closer to securing funding for overdue maintenance after the U.S. Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act on Wednesday.
The legislation would support more than 100,000 jobs in Virginia over the next five years and tackle the $12 billion in maintenance backlog at National Park Service sites across the country — including the $1.1 billion in maintenance backlog at Virginia national parks.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Angus King, I-Maine, sponsored the bipartisan legislation.
Theresa Pierno, president and CEO for National Parks Conservation Association, said the association has been urging Congress to fix the NPS for five years and has sent nearly 100,000 letters, made hundreds of phone calls and countless visits to members of Congress.
“[Wednesday], those efforts paid off as we moved closer than ever before to ensuring that our national parks get the funding they need and deserve,” Pierno said in a press release. “This bill is one of our best opportunities to do this in more than 50 years.”
Warner has been spearheading the effort for more than three years, saying in a press release that he has been “sounding the alarm on the mounting costs associated with repairing and maintaining our national park sites across the Commonwealth.”
During fiscal 2017-19, Shenandoah National Park alone had $88 million worth of uncompleted projects that are considered deferred maintenance.
From fiscal 2017-18, deferred maintenance at SNP increased by $9.5 million, the fourth largest backlog increase in Virginia after the George Washington Memorial Parkway, the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Colonial National Historical Park, according to Valeria Rivadeneira, deputy press secretary for Warner.
Warner said the National Park Service hasn’t had the federal resources it needs to preserve the “natural treasures” in Virginia and across the country, adding that failing to act now would put historical treasures at risk and have a toll on small towns and communities whose economies depend on the state’s outdoor tourism industry.
A recent report from the NPS that was released Thursday showed that 1.4 million visitors to Shenandoah National Park in 2019 spent $96.7 million in communities near the park, contributing to the support of 1,190 jobs and a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $129 million.
Kevin Soviak, acting superintendent of SNP, said in a press release that the numbers reflected in the study show the impact Shenandoah National Park and the National Park Service have on local and state economies.
“Not only do our national parks have beneficial economic impacts, but they also have positive influences on the collective physical and mental wellness of their visitors. Especially in times like these; the nation, along with all of our visitors from other countries, need our national parks more than ever,” Soviak said. “As Shenandoah National Park welcomes back people to the park, we are excited to share these scenic lands and the wildlife within.”
If the House of Representatives were to approve the Great American Outdoors Act and subsequently the Restore Our Parks Act, the bipartisan legislation would establish the National Park Service Legacy Restoration Fund, which would come from 50% of all revenue not otherwise allocated and deposited into the General Treasury not to exceed $1.3 billion each year for the next five years.
The bill would also provide $6.5 billion over five years to go toward deferred maintenance and bring in more than 10,000 jobs to Virginia to address the national parks backlog.
Sally Hurlbert, management specialist with SNP, said some of the deferred maintenance projects Shenandoah National Park is hoping to accomplish this year include rehabilitating the Dickey Ridge sewer system, repaving 17 miles of Skyline Drive and several overlooks and repairing two housing units.
“Last year, Virginia’s national parks helped to support and create 17,300 jobs — an increase of 1,300 from 2018. And once this bill is signed into law, more than 10,000 jobs could be created in Virginia just by the work needed to restore and maintain park service sites,” Warner said. “I’m proud that the Senate finally passed this commonsense bipartisan solution, and now it’s up to the House to ensure we protect and preserve these irreplaceable resources for years to come.”
