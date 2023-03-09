Millions of families have been forced to flee their homes in the past year since Russia invaded Ukraine. For those who have arrived in the Shenandoah Valley, Church World Service Harrisonburg has been lending a helping hand.
On May 21, 2022, President Bidens’s Administration rolled out the Uniting for Ukraine program, which created a pathway for Ukrainians to relocate to the U.S. for a maximum of two years.
While the U.S. sponsor who applies on behalf of the Ukrainian humanitarian parolee must pledge financial support for the duration of the Ukrainian’s stay in America, CWS Harrisonburg can provide additional support to Ukrainian humanitarian parolees.
Ukrainians and other nationals who lived in Ukraine at the time of the invasion are eligible to receive resources funded by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Such services can include English language education, employment services, K-12 education support, health education, services for older refugees, access to benefits systems, and some immigration and legal assistance. CWS Harrisonburg is the local resettlement agency authorized by ORR to accept applications from Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees for ORR benefits and services.
“We’ve already been able to help over 200 Ukrainians with finding work, connecting to English classes, getting kids into school, healthcare appointments, and so on,” said Natalia Verko, one of the CWS Harrisonburg Ukrainian-speaking case managers. “But because this population is not automatically connected to our office, we want to get the word out to make sure we’re reaching all of the people who are eligible for services in the area.”
In order to be eligible for parole status through the Uniting for Ukraine program, an individual who holds lawful status in the U.S. must file a Declaration of Financial Support for the Ukrainian beneficiary. The sponsor must demonstrate sufficient financial resources to support the Ukrainian individual or family for the duration of their stay in the US.
“What we have seen happen on the ground is the local Harrisonburg and surrounding community quickly come together to bring relatives, friends, and other vulnerable Ukrainians from the conflict,” Verko said. “A network of support quickly formed. This support can be felt in churches, organizations, and private donors. While Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees rely heavily on state benefits to meet their most basic needs, community help does not go unnoticed. There are certainly needs that require more attention.”
Some of these needs include education and vocational training. The role of Church World Service is to provide further aid and to be a point of contact between the local Ukrainian community, other community members or organizations, and federally/state-funded benefits.
CWS Harrisonburg is the Shenandoah Valley’s refugee resettlement agency, welcoming those who have been forced to leave their homes because of war, violence, or persecution. CWS Harrisonburg empowers these new neighbors as they rebuild their lives in safety and security.
With the help of local individuals, organizations, and community groups CWS is creating a stronger, more diverse community with opportunities for all to thrive.
