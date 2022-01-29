A 15-year-old girl and a 34-year-old Timberville woman are facing life-threatening injuries from a multivehicle crash in Rockingham County on Saturday, according to a Monday afternoon press release from Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The names of the females and others injured in the crash were not released.
The incident happened near a curve in the 16000 block of Spar Mine Road, and icy conditions are considered factors in each crash.
An eastbound 2000 Acura Integra, driven by the Timberville woman, crossed the center line of Spar Mine Road while trying to get around a curve and collided head-on with a westbound 2020 Jeep Renegade at 3:55 p.m., according to the release.
The Acura was still in the eastbound lane after the initial collision when an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado came around the same corner and avoided the crashed vehicles by running off the right side of Spar Mine Road, according to the release.
Behind the Chevrolet was a 2003 Ford F-150, which was also traveling east, that was unable to avoid striking the Acura. The Ford then collided with the Chevrolet as a result.
The 15-year-old girl was a passenger in the Acura and was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt, but the driver was, according to the release.
Both were flown to U.Va. Medical Center, according to the release.
Two other child passengers in the Acura, a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries in the collision and were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center, police said.
The driver of the Jeep, a 23-year-old Timberville man, and two passengers were uninjured in the crash and were wearing seat belts, according to the release. The drivers of the Ford and Chevrolet were also wearing their seat belts and were not injured in the crash, according to the release.
Around half an hour before the multivehicle crash, another crash was reported in the same stretch of Spar Mine Road, though there were no injuries, according to the release.
Trooper S. Craig is investigating the crash.
