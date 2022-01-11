An apparent miscommunication led Harrisonburg City Council to approve a resolution seeking to boost state funding for COVID-19 testing in the Central Shenandoah Health District, but district representatives say money is not among the challenges they're facing.
CSHD told city staff the district would run out of funding to provide free testing in a week or two, City Attorney Chis Brown told council at its Tuesday meeting. Tuesday's resolution authorized Mayor Deanna Reed to sign a letter on behalf of council imploring state leaders to fund free COVID testing.
However, in Wednesday afternoon emails and phone calls, CSHD staff said funding is not an issue.
"I'm not quite sure where that initial information had come from because we are not" running out of money, said Dr. Elaine Perry, interim health director of the CSHD.
The CSHD will not stop free testing clinics planned for the remainder of the month, she said.
Challenges include constraints from lack of staff at clinics, labs and vendors, as well as supply chain issues with at-home tests causing an influx of people seeking community testing opportunities, according to Perry.
On Tuesday night, city spokesman Michael Parks said city staff learned about a funding shortage on Monday.
CSHD staff could not be reached for comment Tuesday night after City Council voted to support the letter. The district issued a statement at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday denying the need for funding.
"The Central Shenandoah Health District will continue to provide free community testing events throughout the month of January. However, we recognize that these events have not been able to meet the testing needs of the community," the statement said. "Our ability to provide community testing events is not limited by a specific gap or lack of ongoing funding, but is primarily based on availability of staff, both health department and vendor, as well as supply chain constraints and laboratory testing capacity."
Reached for clarification around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Parks reiterated that staff members were told that funding was necessary.
"What we were asked to do was to pen a letter for financial support for the CSHD," he said.
About half an hour later, Parks sent a follow-up statement.
"While the city was recently asked to request CSHD receive additional funding support, CSHD has today identified that specific support they now need is in the area of staffing and supply chain concerns," the statement said. "While we are certainly pleased to hear financial support is not the biggest need of our health department at this time, the city will seek to encourage the support [of] CSHD's needs in these other areas."
The letter supported by council Tuesday was planned to be sent to incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam and the city's other elected representatives. It was slated to be sent out Wednesday morning, but was not, according to Parks.
Though funding is not an issue, state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said lab capacity for COVID-19 tests provided by CSHD is a serious concern.
"It needs to be addressed," he said Wednesday afternoon.
Obenshain said lab capacity is only becoming a larger issue as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
"And we're going to have to figure out how to deal with that," he said.
