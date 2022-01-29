A 15-year old girl and a 34-year-old Timberville woman are facing life-threatening injuries as a result of a multi-vehicle crash in the county Saturday, according to a Monday afternoon press release from Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The names of the females and others injured in the multi-vehicle crash were not released.
The incident happened near a curve around the 16000 block of Spar Mine Road and icy conditions in the stretch are considered factors in each crash.
An eastbound 2000 Acura Integra, driven by the Timberville woman, crossed the center line of the road around 3:55 p.m. while trying to get around a curve in the road and then collided head on with a westbound 2020 Jeep Renegade, according to the release.
The 15-year-old girl also facing life-threatening injuries was a passenger in the Acura and was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt while the driver was, according to the release.
Both were flown to UVA Medical Center, according to the release.
Two other child passengers in the vehicle, a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries in the collision and were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
The Acura was still in the eastbound lane when a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado came around the same corner and avoided the crashed vehicles by running off the right side of Spar Mine Road, according to the release.
Behind the Chevrolet was a 2003 Ford F-150, which was also traveling east, and was unable to avoid striking the Acura. The Ford then collided with the Chevrolet as a result.
The driver of the Jeep, a 23-year-old Timberville man, and two passengers were uninjured in the crash and were wearing seatbelts, according to the release.
The drivers of the Ford and Chevrolet were also wearing their seatbelts and were not injured in the crash, according to the release.
Around half an hour before the multi-vehicle crash, another crash was reported in the same stretch of spar Mine Road, though there were no injuries, according to the release.
VSP Trooper S. Craig is investigating the crash.
— Staff Reports
