Across the nation, students won’t just be out of classrooms, learning from home — they’ll also be out of the cafeterias, eating at home.
“School milk is a big portion of fluid milk sales,” said Eric Paulson, the treasurer and executive secretary of the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association. “The big question is now, is the increase of people drinking milk at home — is that going to be enough to offset the milk sales at school?”
According to Paulson, school milk accounted for 7.6% of fluid milk sales in 2017, and over 4.2 billion half pints of milk were served to students in 2014. More recent data could not be obtained Wednesday.
Rockingham County is No. 1 for dairy production in Virginia. For more than four years, dairy farmers have been battered by low prices resulting from decreasing demand for liquid milk.
The problem was exacerbated when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as 40% of the demand for the country’s dairy products evaporated as schools, restaurants and stadiums closed.
Not having kids in school this fall as in previous years is “going to have an impact on prices, but I just can’t tell you how much,” said Tony Banks, a commodity specialist with the Virginia Farm Bureau.
For example, 674 Harrisonburg City Public Schools students, or about 11% of the district’s population, will be in classrooms four days a week starting on Aug. 31, according to Superintendent Michael Richards.
“We know that our students are getting about two-thirds of the recommended dairy products when we are in session,” said Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Students receive 8 ounces of milk at breakfast and lunch, she said.
“Kids who are still going to be coming in person are going to have the milks and cheeses and yogurt that we offer as part of the meals we are serving,” Early said.
She said students who will be learning remotely will have two ways to access healthy meals, which include the proper amount of dairy, through the school system.
On Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 5:30 and 6:30, families will be able to pick up meals, and meals will also be provided for families without transportation on Wednesdays by delivery, according to Early.
In addition to dairy, the meals feature fresh fruit, vegetables, grains and proteins, she said.
“Any time that our students aren’t physically in schools, of course that’s going to create some barrier to accessing our meals,” Early said, adding the goal is to find and overcome those barriers.
In addition to meal plans like Harrisonburg’s, some families may end up buying more milk at the store to account for the milk their children would otherwise be drinking at school or on a meal plan, Paulson and Banks said.
It will be difficult to gauge what kind of impact of students not being in school would have while it is happening, but it would become more clear by 2021, according to Banks.
“In so far as dairy prices, we certainly can’t count on the school feeding programs to help dairy out of the woods just yet,” Banks said.
