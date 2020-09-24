Jeremy Daubert, an agent with the Rockingham County Extension, has begun working with another program to benefit area producers laboring to overcome barriers in their effort to feed the country.
Daubert is now one of the three Virginia coordinators for the U.S. Department of Agriculture AgrAbility program that has been in Virginia for 17 years, but was reorganized and expanded last year.
“This program has been around for a long time, but there hasn’t been anybody locally, as far as field support, for local farmers,” Daubert said.
Garland Mason is one of the other AgrAbility coordinators who covers the commonwealth.
“We work with farmers who are experiencing disability, illness or injury and work with them to innovations and inventions to continue to farm whatever condition they’re in,” Mason said.
One client Mason and Daubert are working with now is a farmer in Bedford County who has been in a wheelchair for six years and is working to get back to using a tractor.
Mason said farmers approach the AgrAbility program with a wide variety of problems, such as recent knee replacements, mental health issues, arthritis, and some producers are recovering from a stroke or farm injury.
“Right now, I think we have six clients we’re working with across the state, but it could vary with who calls us, what services they need and how long it will take to help them,” she said.
Solutions are found by collaborating with Virginia Tech engineers who come up with various items to address issues, such as "exo-skeletons," which are reinforced back braces, knee braces and gloves, as well as smart technology such as lifts to help farmers mount tractors, according to Mason.
“It just always feels good helping people meet their goals,” Daubert said.
Mason said it has been difficult to get word out about the program this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling events that coordinators typically attend to spread the word about the program.
To find out more about the AgrAbility, farmers can reach Mason by email at agrabilityva@vt.edu, by phone at 540-421-4582 or by mail at the postal address 1250 Litton-Reaves Hall, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA 24061.
