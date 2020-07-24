Several Virginia residents have received surprise packages with seeds that may be invasive species of plants, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
At this time, the seeds are of an unknown type and the packages appear to come from China, according to the release.
VDACS is asking anyone who may have received an unsolicited package in the mail with Chinese writing on it and containing seeds, to not plant the seeds and to call the Office of Plant Industry Services at (804) 786-3513 or by email at ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.