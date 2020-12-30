COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled to begin within a week for nursing home residents and staff in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to representatives of the organizations.
Residents and staff at Bridgewater Retirement Community will begin being vaccinated today, according to BRC spokespeople Crista Cabe and Jeremy Douylliez.
Douylliez said the clinic will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and those eligible include roughly 110 nursing home residents and 90 direct care workers, including household and clinic coordinators, CNAs, nurses and homemakers.
“We are working to schedule similar clinics for assisted living,” Douyillez said.
It will be the first of three clinics for BRC nursing home residents. Douyillez was unable to provide dates for the other two clinics, but said they should all be roughly three weeks apart.
Vaccination clinics are also scheduled for Saturday and Jan. 23 at Sunnyside Communities and Sunday and Jan. 24 at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, according to Karen Wigginton of Sunnyside and Maureen Pearson of VMRC.
At VRMC, the vaccine will be available to long-term care residents and staff, as well as staff who work in assisted living, Pearson said in an email.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart and has been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Vaccination of residents at retirement and nursing homes is being handled by a federal contract with CVS/Walgreens, according to Robert Parker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health.
Across Virginia, 47,052 vaccine doses have been administered, with at least 387 in Rockingham County and 220 in Harrisonburg, according to Tuesday data from VDH. More than 7,260 doses were not mapped out as of Tuesday.
Most of those vaccinated are middle-aged despite most COVID-19 deaths being in those over the age of 65, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Most Virginians who have been vaccinated were between 30 and 39 years old, while vaccines have been administered to 10,648 residents ages 40 to 49 and 10,432 ages 50 to 59.
Vaccines have been administered to 6,460 Virginians ages 60 to 69 and 889 between 70 and 79 years old. Only 74 Virginians older than 80 have received their first of two inoculations.
Over 6,900 Virginians 20 to 29 have been vaccinated, while 119 Virginians between 10 and 19 have received the vaccination.
Older adults are at highest risk of the most severe complications from COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Americans 65 or older. The virus is roughly 630 times as deadly to those 85 and older than to people aged 18 to 29. For patients 65 to 74, the virus is 64 times as deadly compared to young adults.
In Virginia, 4,920 people have died from the virus — with 2,418, or 49.2%, over the age of 80, according to VDH data.
Over a quarter of deaths, 25.7% or 1,264, were residents between the ages of 70 and 79, while 756 of those who died from the virus were between 60 and 69.
One Virginian between 10 and 19 years old has died, while nine Virginians aged 20 to 29 died and 41 Virginians aged 30 to 39 died from the virus, according to VDH data.
Nearly 110 Virginians aged 40 to 49 were killed by the virus.
Residents of assisted living facilities are a lower priority for vaccination than health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities, according to the VDH vaccination priority documents.
Bellaire at Stoneport, an assisted living facility in Harrisonburg, is still waiting for confirmation of clinic dates, according to spokesman Brian Krow.
Valley Care Management, which runs four Valley assisted living facilities, is in the same position, according to Randy Atkins, the director of marketing.
“We don’t have specific dates. I’m hoping for the first or second week of January,” Atkins said.
Valley Care Management operates Journeys Crossing in Elkton, TimberView Crossing in Timberville, and Hawksbill and Whispering Pines, both in Luray.
The first vaccinations in Harrisonburg and Rockingham began on Dec. 17 at Sentara RMH as staff were inoculated against the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalizations and cases of the virus across the area, state and nation have been rising.
There have been 3,733 recorded cases of the virus in Rockingham County, with 214 hospitalizations and 39 deaths. In Harrisonburg, 4,301 residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March, with 126 hospitalizations and 41 deaths, according to VDH data.
On Christmas Day, Rockingham County recorded its largest single day jump in new cases — 114. The county is averaging 50 new cases over the past seven days, while Harrisonburg is averaging 29 new cases over the same period of time, according to VDH data.
It takes up to 14 days for symptoms of the virus to appear, according to VDH.
