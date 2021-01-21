Retired poultry farmer and machinist Marvin Lam, 86, wants to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but he doesn’t have a computer or know how to operate email. For a few days, those were barriers to begin the process to get a vaccine appointment.
“I’d like to get vaccinated so I could go out and eat and do things. You get tired sitting 'round the house all the time,” the Mount Solon resident said.
However, the larger hurdle is simply the amount of vaccines available, according to Laura Lee Wight, spokesperson for the Central Shenandoah Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
“It’s a question of supply,” she said.
The CSHD has begun taking information over the phone from residents like Lam so staff can follow up when vaccine appointments are available, Wight said.
However, beginning the process this week does not guarantee vaccine appointments in the near future, she said.
“Even if you call us today, it’s going to take weeks or maybe even into the springtime to get through 1a and 1b,” Wight said.
She said availability is the main issue.
“We really are not getting a lot of vaccines every week,” she said.
Virginia received 100,000 vaccine doses over a seven-day period ending Monday, according to Wight.
“And that was only approximately only half the number requested by the health department and the health systems,” she said.
The health district's population accounts for only about 3% of the state’s total number of residents, she said, and as such, only receives an amount of vaccines that reflects the relatively low population.
Vaccine rollout nationally and statewide has been slow.
“I think it’s caused frustration at the public level, and it’s a cause of frustration for us because we want to get the vaccine in arms as soon as possible. Trust me,” she said.
In Virginia, 354,243 people have been vaccinated once and 45,074 people have been fully vaccinated, according to data released Thursday by VDH. At least 98 city residents and 111 county residents have been fully vaccinated, according to data released Thursday by VDH.
For those older than 65 and others in 1b who work for themselves, the process of setting up a vaccine appointment begins by emailing CSHDinfo@VDH.Virginia.Gov. Businesses with 1b employees not yet contacted by health workers are asked to email CSHD_esf8@VDH.Virginia.Gov.
Those without email, a computer or broadband can call the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County health district at (540) 574-5101, and health workers will take down callers' information.
Those with internet access, computers and email are asked to go to the CSHD website at www.VDH.Virginia.Gov/Central-Shenandoah/ and click on "COVID-19 Vaccine Information" on the left side of the webpage. Then, scroll down and click on "VDH COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Tool" and electronically complete the form.
After registering online or over the phone, public health workers will be in contact when a vaccine appointment is available, according to Wight.
“Once we have your information, it’s not lost,” she said. “We have it, and we will reach out when we have the ability” to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Four Rockingham County residents have been newly hospitalized and another four residents have died from the virus, according to Thursday data from VDH. One city resident was reported to have died from the virus on Thursday.
Over the past seven days, an average of two county residents have died and two county residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 per day — twice the rate for city residents, according to VDH.
In the county, 261 residents have been hospitalized with the virus and 68 have died out of 5,192 identified cases, according to Thursday data from VDH.
In the city, 5,104 cases of the virus have been identified, with 142 hospitalizations and 57 deaths, according to VDH.
