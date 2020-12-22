Vaccine clinics at Virginia long-term care facilities are slated to begin Dec. 28, according to Matt Blanchette, a spokesman for CVS.
Vaccination of residents at retirement and nursing homes is being handled by a federal contract with CVS/Walgreens, according to Robert Parker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health.
On Monday, inoculations using the Pfzier vaccine began at nursing homes and assisted living facilities across a dozen other states, according to a Monday CVS press release.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine requires two doses 28 days apart. Both have been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
More specific information about where the clinics will be in Virginia could not be obtained from CVS staff Monday.
CVS said it should take roughly 12 weeks to vaccinate 4 million residents and workers at 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country.
Cases and hospitalizations have been increasing in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
Most of the new cases at area assisted living facilities involve staff, not residents, according to Bridgewater Retirement Community and Sunnyside Communities representatives.
They said the prevalence of the virus in the community increases the chances of staff getting sick. BRC and Sunnyside employees are taking precautions to identify those who may be carrying the virus before they interact with residents, according to the representatives.
They said workers are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, such as wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.
