All employees at Sentara RMH Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital have until Oct. 18 to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as infection rates continue to increase in response to the delta variant.
The announcement comes two days after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Alyssa Pachaco, Sentara Blue Ridge’s brand engagement consultant, said in a press release that the vaccination policy update was part of a larger system announcement that came after the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s statement supporting COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all hospital and health system employees.
Pachaco included an article from the New England Journal of Medicine in the press release, stating the Pfizer vaccine carries 88% efficacy against the delta variant.
“One of our longstanding commitments is to keep our community safe and to be a healthcare provider the community can safely choose,” Paul Gaden, Sentara regional president, said in a press release. “Based on data and evidence, the vaccine helps us do precisely that.”
The vaccine requirement will apply to all affiliated physicians, volunteers, students and those who work for and in Sentara Healthcare facilities. Employees were notified Wednesday morning of the requirement, which will need to be met within eight weeks, Pachaco said.
As of Wednesday, Pachaco said in an email, 68.5% of all Sentara Healthcare employees are fully vaccinated, and the vaccination rate in the Blue Ridge is above the system average.
There have been 56 new COVID-19 cases reported in Harrisonburg and 80 new cases in Rockingham County since Sunday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health’s website. On Wednesday, both localities reported their highest increase of new cases since March 19.
(1) comment
So how many employees will leave? HHS and CDC has only 60% vacc so if that continues we will be helpless. As usual rmh is clueless to their employee wishes good luck.I was speaking to an Indian friend and the members of his community will drive to RICHMOND and will not go to rmh just saying.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.