Local emergency responders and a Central Shenandoah Health District worker said they are encouraged by increased uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in the health district.
“We’re getting more and more people [who want to get vaccinated], especially in the older population,” said Jeremy Holloway, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue chief and county emergency coordinator.
He said the elderly in the health district, which spans Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland counties and the cities of Harrisonburg, Lexington, Buena Vista, Staunton and Waynesboro, is up to a 70% vaccination rate.
“What we hope to do is keep hospitalizations and death rates down from this virus,” Holloway said.
On Saturday, the 116th Rockingham County resident died of COVID, while the most recent death of a Harrisonburg resident was recorded on Aug. 6. In total, 95 city residents have died from the virus, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. Since the first case was recorded locally, 643 city and county residents have been hospitalized with the virus.
Those least likely to get seriously ill or die from COVID-19, people ages 18 to 34, remain the least likely to get the vaccine, according to Holloway.
He said getting the vaccine helps decrease the ability to pass the virus. This is important because it helps protect older and sicker members of the community from getting the virus from someone who may not even realize they have it.
Of the recently identified COVID-19 cases across the northwest of the state by Aug. 12, 94.4% have been detected in unvaccinated people, Dr. Laura Kornegay, Central Shenandoah Health District director, said in an Aug. 12 press meeting. And 97% of those hospitalized with the virus are not vaccinated, she said.
She also said in the fraction of cases where a vaccinated person has COVID-19, 98.4% have experienced only mild symptoms, even if they are in the most at-risk populations for the virus, which include those with high blood pressure, diabetes, anemia, obesity and coronary heart disease.
CSHD spokesperson Jordi Shelton also said it helps protect younger children, who cannot get a vaccine now, from getting COVID-19 from an older person.
“We are really pleased to see vaccine uptake in the CSHD is on the rise,” she said. “Folks are making to the decision to get vaccinated now more so than earlier in the summer.”
She said it could have something to do with how much more aggressive the delta variant of the virus is at spreading and the damage it can do to someone who catches it.
Vaccine hesitancy is a spectrum, with some people wanting more information, others not knowing how to get it or that it is free, and others who want nothing to do with it no matter what, according to Shelton.
The CSHD’s role is to provide quantitative data about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, but qualitative information residents get from family members, friends and those they worship with is also important in helping people learn more about the vaccine and how it helps reduce extreme outcomes for COVID-19 patients, such as hospitalization or death, according to Shelton.
She said it is “unfortunate” that some people may have to experience the loss of a loved one or a bout of serious illness with the virus before they will be open to getting the vaccine.
Only 25 vaccine doses were administered during the Rockingham County Fair two weeks ago, but Shelton said every vaccine is a win because it not only protects that one person, but also proves to their friends, family and community members that the vaccine is safe and effective.
The county is partnering with the health district to go to homes and offer vaccines to people who may not be able to get to a vaccination site, according to Steve Powell, Rockingham County emergency medical services division chief.
“People who are homebound or are unable to get to a vaccine site because of a mobility issue, we can send a paramedic out to administer that vaccine,” Powell said.
