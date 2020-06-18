WEYERS CAVE — Passenger traffic at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport continues to follow the national trend entering the third month of the COVID-19 pandemic, but slight improvements are on the horizon.
As restrictions begin to ease, Executive Director Gregory Campbell told SVRA commission members during a meeting Wednesday that there has been some “modest improvement” on the general aviation side of the airport — such as corporate, business and private aircraft traffic.
“General aviation have continued to operate moving essential personnel in and out of the Valley,” Campbell said in an email. “Although it has experienced a decrease in activity, we are seeing things pick up a little recently as we moved to Phase II and we’re hopeful that trend will continue.”
Airports across the country began to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. Previously, SVRA was continuing to move in an upward trend with passenger traffic as there was a 31% increase in January and February as compared to January and February of 2019.
In April 2018, SkyWest, a United Airlines affiliate, began service at SVRA and has since led to a record increase in passenger traffic.
Heather Ream, director of marketing and communications for the Weyers Cave airport, said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that the airport broke all-time monthly passenger records three times in 2019.
A new record by a single airline was set at 3,362 passengers in October 2018. The record was broken in July with 3,546 passengers, then in October with 3,696 and again in December with 3,721 passengers, Ream said.
Campbell said in March that he hoped the trend would continue into 2020, but due to COVID-19’s nationwide spread and people choosing to avoid travel, it was hard to forecast the impact of the new coronavirus at this point.
“The first half of March was strong as well until the pandemic guidelines on travel were put in place, making a weaker second half of the month,” he said. “As a result, our passenger traffic was down 38% in March 2020 compared to March 2019.”
In April, there was a 96% decrease in passenger traffic compared to April 2019.
There was a slight improvement in May as the airport only saw a 94% decrease in passenger traffic from May 2019, but overall still off.
“Year to date this puts us at a 42% decrease in 2020 — January through May — over the same time in 2019,” Campbell said. “Most traffic the past two months appear to be related to essential business support.”
Campbell added that Transportation Safety Administration total throughput numbers domestically for June were showing a modest increase nationwide, as well as at SVRA.
While passenger traffic is starting to see more activity, the airport still faced challenges with its budget, which was passed unanimously Wednesday morning.
“The budget was very difficult to develop particularly on the revenue side as it is difficult to predict how recovery will play out and when we will see operations back to pre-crisis levels,” Campbell said. “We took a very conservative approach and assumed there would be ongoing impacts throughout the upcoming year, although we are seeing signs of increased activity both in general aviation and airline traffic.”
The $3.1 million budget for SVRA includes $1.5 million for expected sales in revenue, $422,000 left over in reserves and no funding for catering and air service promotion and development.
Campbell said he anticipates a reduction in revenue from the sale of aviation fuel, mostly to corporate aircraft.
“We have projected a 25% decrease, but we’re hoping it’s not that significant. This category is one of the larger revenue categories,” he said.
Revenue from rental car concession and passenger facility revenue are also expected to see a decrease. The airport has also frozen all open positions and will not plan on having salary increases for staff.
