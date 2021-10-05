Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is one step closer to completing facility upgrades after receiving a Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that $7.7 million in funding was awarded to 14 projects focused on economic diversification, workforce development, talent pipelines, economic resiliency and business-ready sites. Of the projects awarded funding, only one comes from the Shenandoah Valley.
For several years, the Weyers Cave airport has been looking to improve infrastructure at its facility by constructing a new aircraft hangar and taxiway, said Heather Ream, director of marketing and communications for the airport.
The hanger apron would be used as the area at the airport where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled or boarded. The construction of the taxiway will allow for growing businesses.
The new developments are to be located in the northern area of the property and have been named the aviation technology park for identification purposes, Ream said.
Progress has been underway at the airport for the last two years as grant funding funneled its way in.
In 2020, the airport commission approved accepting a grant worth close to $2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for the taxiway and hangar apron project.
“Just in the past year, we have installed taxiways, aprons and hangar sites in anticipation of starting the first couple of hangars in that area,” Ream said. “However, in order for the area to fully develop and realize its full potential, there are necessary upgrades to utilities — water, sewer, electric, fiber and broadband — that will be required.”
Ream said the Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant will help with completing those upgrades.
“This grant will allow the commission to complete the design, determine the scope of utility construction and develop more solid numbers for construction,” she said.
The Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant has funded nearly 200 projects and awarded roughly $75.6 million to support regional economic development efforts since 2017, according to a press release.
In the press release, Northam said the grants support projects that “drive local and regional economic growth, spurring innovation and creating jobs in our communities across the Commonwealth.”
