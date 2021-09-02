The Virginia Department of Historic Resources announced Thursday that more than 441 acres associated with Civil War battlefields will be protected after awarding preservation grants to the American Battlefield Trust and the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
The grants, funded by the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund, mark the fifth additional funding source the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has received in 2021.
Randy Jones, with the Department of Historic Resources, said in a press release that $1 million in grants was awarded during the 2021 preservation fund cycle to protect battlefields located in the counties of Augusta, Henrico, Shenandoah and Spotsylvania.
With more grant applications received than could be funded, Jones said the Department of Historic Resources picked the two recipients through a “rigorous evaluation process,” adding that the selection was made due to each battlefield’s significance and ranking in Congress’ mandated “Report on the Nation’s Civil War Battlefields,” issued in 1993.
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation will use its $435,000 grant toward purchasing easements on 252 acres associated with two battlefields — the Battle of Fisher’s Hill in Shenandoah County and the Piedmont Battlefield in Augusta County.
Jones said the foundation will spend $235,000 toward a preservation easement on 106 acres associated with the Battle of Fisher’s Hill, which will protect property within the core and study area of the battlefield.
The remaining $200,000 will go toward an easement on 146 acres tied to the Piedmont Battlefield.
According to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s website, only 486 out of 9,703 acres of the Fisher’s Hill Battlefield is protected. At the Piedmont Battlefield, 200 out of 7,427 acres are protected by the foundation.
Earlier this year, the foundation was awarded four grants from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.
In June, SVBF received a $29,550 grant for the acquisition and conservation of a 107-acre property known as “the Coaling” from the Port Republic Battlefield.
In February, the foundation received a $411,807 grant to acquire 72 acres from the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Warren County and a $242,170 grant to place an easement on the 120-acre Stoner-Keller property, also located on the Fisher’s Hill Battlefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.