Valley Descendant Crafts German Heritage Podcast "Is John Smith My Name?"

MOUNT CRAWFORD — Mount Crawford is a small and quiet hamlet that lies by the North River in Rockingham County.
Recently, with the help of Rocktown History, historian Dale MacAllister and researcher Margaret Hotchner, we found out it is also much more, at least to my family. Generations ago, my forebearers John H. Smith, Catherine Kessler, and their children, including their sons Abner and Hardin Albert Smith lived in and settled Mt. Crawford, Rockingham County.
The definitive proof came from Friedens Church records, Rockingham County Virginia Marriages and Shenandoah Valley Family Data by Pastor Johannes Braun.
On Jan. 12, my wife, Iran Davar Ardalan, and I celebrated my great-, great- grandfather Hardin’s 200th birthday by planting tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths in Mt. Crawford along an embankment on the North River. My wife is a storyteller at National Geographic and I am a civil engineer.
Along the way, we recorded everything and now are sharing our story in a three-part podcast called "Is John Smith My Name?" An unexpected twist revealed that I do not have an English lineage as I initially thought; instead in the late 1700s, my German relatives changed their surname. The “Schmidts” changed their names to “Smith," to fit in during colonial times, when there were fears of new immigrants.
That same drive for assimilation required my wife, Iran Davar Ardalan, to drop her first name during tense political upheaval between Iran and America in the 1980s.
Since then, together, we have raised eight children and have three grandchildren. Our newfound understanding of our German American family heritage became an opportunity to come together as a family. Our common goal is to never forget what has been learned on this ancestral journey; how important it is for us to share in each other’s stories, creating bridges of mutual understanding and respect that transcend any nations or prejudices.
Today, 42 million Americans claim German ancestry, more than any other ethnic group in America. My ancestors were farmers, saddle makers, mail carriers and tailors in Virginia, Maryland and Ohio. Not only did German immigrants bring valuable agricultural and crafting traditions with them, but roughly half a million German American and soldiers of German descent enlisted as soldiers for the Union during the Civil War — due largely to their opposition against slavery and memories of authoritarianism back home.
So many traditional American customs we take for granted like decorating Christmas trees, taking our kids to kindergarten, visiting Disney castles, and reading fairy tales, eating pretzels and hamburgers, were also brought to us by these immigrants centuries ago.
My Uncle Abner remained in Mt. Crawford and his property remains on the maps. His obituary speaks of his prominence and stature in the town, particularly his drive to cast his votes in November, 1888 by walking to his polling place, not once, but twice, shortly before his death two months later.
In the 1830s, together with his father, John Smith, Hardin moved to western Ohio where he became a mail carrier, tanner, and saddle maker. And Hardin can thank his forebears who traveled from Southwest Germany seeking peace, religious freedom and opportunity in America.
While Hardin was living in Champaign County and while the woods of Shelby County were full of deer and turkey, he made it a point throughout the winter season to visit his brother, W. K. Smith who owned a large tract of land extending into what is now Jackson Center. At one time, he killed, and had hanging 26 deer. He loved the sport, had keen eyesight and was an expert shot.
On September 15th, 1915, Hardin Albert Smith died and is buried by the Miami river near his home in Jackson Center, Ohio. In loving memory, I am writing the following letter to my great-, great-, great-grandfather.
Dear Grandpa Hardin,
You are the son of Johan Schmidt, better known as John Smith. As a father myself I am so grateful for your inspiration and legacy. Today I am writing to thank you for not being afraid to take on the adventure of a lifetime. Dedication to building this nation, commitment to abolitionism, protecting our freedoms, and working to provide equal opportunities for all.
I am so sorry that you and our family had to change our name from Schmidt to Smith to avoid discrimination. I am proud of that German heritage and all the ways you all helped build our life in America. Even at 16, you were a mail carrier, traveling in treacherous conditions, you became the ‘Tom Sawyer’ I read about when I was young. You loved hunting, the outdoors and I am certain you sought out adventures in the frontier of Virginia, western Maryland, Pennsylvania, finally ending up in western Ohio.
But Grandpa, more than anything thank you for your faith in Christ, your love of your family, especially your beautiful wife Rhoda. Your legacy is one of Faith, Family and Love. I saw this love in my own father (your great, great grandson), James. I see it today in my brothers and sisters and in their families as well. I see it in my own children in the love they share with their families. And I see it every day with my own wife, Iran Davar.
But most of all I see it in my faith. When I sit in church I am awestruck as to the legacy you have provided us.
Love is so many things, but it is commitment to family, it is forgiving, it is willing to sacrifice for the good of all. Like St. Paul said:
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails...”
Before my father died, I wrote him a letter thanked him for everything he gave me. Especially the discipline when I needed it and the freedom to leave Ohio to seek a new life. I did not know that this leaving would be my returning, returning to my roots near where you came. I remember telling him that no matter where I would go, I would always remain just a living legacy to him and my grandfather, Oliver.
Today I am entering old age and, like you I see my children and grandchildren exploring their world and seeking out their calling. I realize how very brief life is when looked back upon. But I am doing exactly that with this legacy research for a very simple reason. That our (yours and mine) children will make good decisions and fully appreciate the need to support each other every day, never taking anyone or anything for granted.
I am turning 70 this month and will be sharing this research for the first time with all of our family. You would be so proud of our multicultural 21st century family who represent Persian, Serbian, Italian, Irish, Syrian cultures. My faith could not be stronger within the multiplicity of these expression of our family. But guess what, this fall I will go hunting deer in Pennsylvania with my sons. I am sure you would appreciate that we are also keeping another legacy alive.
Love you Grandpa and thanks for everything!
Your grandson,
John Oliver Smith
Author’s Note: If anyone reading this article is a descendant of John H Smith’s family please send an email to schmidtstories@gmail.com.
