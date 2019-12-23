To celebrate working farm dogs, the American Farm Bureau Federation hosts a farm dog of the year contest, with this year being the first that social media will play a factor.
Morgan Walker, digital and social media manager for the farm bureau, said the People’s Choice Pup social media contest was started due to strong engagement online with last year's first Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year Contest.
“We wanted to provide the opportunity for social media accounts to be involved,” Walker said.
The contests began as a way to celebrate farm dogs, as well as showcase how they impact a farm.
“It gives the opportunity to show appreciation of the work farm dogs do alongside people,” Walker said.
For the first Farm Dog of the Year People’s Choice Pup contest, 10 dogs were selected to participate, including Hemi — a border collie from Mount Sidney.
Walker said this is the first time a farm dog from Virginia was selected to participate.
“Hemi is one of those critters we wish could talk because of the stories he could tell,” Judy Tammi, one of Hemi’s owners, said in a press release.
Tammi and her husband, Leo, are sheep farmers in Augusta County who rely on dogs to help with the farm operation.
Pam Wiley, communications director for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, said in a press release that one day Hemi disappeared, forcing Leo Tammi to send another dog to finish his job. Leo Tammi chastised Hemi when he later reappeared, not realizing he had sustained significant injuries to his abdomen. Puncture wounds suggested he was attacked by another animal.
“He’s an honest dog. You give him a job to do, he goes at it with all his heart and all his soul. He’s been an amazing companion here on the farm,” Leo Tammi said of 14-year-old Hemi, now retired. “When you have a working relationship with one of these dogs, it’s an extension of yourself. You depend on them for every job that needs to be done around the farm, and Hemi has been a totally honest dog.”
Hemi will compete with nine other dogs representing Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Nebraska, Utah, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas and Iowa.
To see photos of the dogs and vote, visit facebook.com/AmericanFarmBureau, instagram.com/americanfarmbureau or twitter.com/FarmBureau.
Voting will be open until Jan. 17.
Wiley said the contest is sponsored by Purina, with the grand prize being a year’s supply of Purina dry dog food and $5,000 in travel costs for the dog’s family to attend the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in January.
