Harrisonburg High School senior Kofi Darko’s inclinations were proven correct when the results came back.
His hunch led him to believe it was suspect No. 2 who had committed the mock murder that high school students were investigating at the Suter Science Center at Eastern Mennonite University during this year’s Shenandoah Valley Biotechnology Symposium on Thursday.
The DNA evidence they had been taught how to process and decipher by EMU biology professor Kris Schmidt pointed toward suspect two as the murderer.
“It’s always good to apply what you’ve learned in the classroom to real life situations and, even if this is obviously not a real life crime scene,” Darko said. “But if the educator can create that same type of environment, it can really help students understand what the professionals do in the field and how they use things like electrophoresis PCR to solve all these crimes. I really like that part.”
The aspiring pediatrician was one of nearly 200 students from seven high schools who attended the event.
Schmidt, who taught the lab Darko was in, said the students who came to the symposium already had an interest in biotech.
“It takes a little while to find out what you love,” Schmidt said. “And I think if you kind of poke away at things a little bit, try things out, you might spark something.”
Though the first event was held in 1994, this year it was coordinated for the first time by an all-woman team of HHS students — Sophia Yoder, president of the HHS STEM Academy, Kate Kirwan, vice president, and Abby Fornadel, special events coordinator.
Additionally, the two speakers this year were women. The organizers of the event said it was important to show that women can have any career they want — especially in male-dominated fields such as science, technology, engineering and math.
The two speakers were Dr. Shelly Krebs, an expert who researches how to strengthen and lengthen human antibody effectiveness against illnesses, and Dr. Natasha Sheyban, an expert researcher into how sound waves can be used with chemotherapy to defeat cancer. Sheyban’s method is slated to be used in a clinical trial after clearance and Krebs continues studies into how antibodies can be used against HIV, Zika and now COVID-19.
“Women are in every career at this point in time, so it’s important to showcase that and have women here because they are represented in STEM,” Yoder said.
Darko said he enjoyed this symposium — especially listening to Krebs and Sheyban speak — more than the first time he came to the symposium as freshman a few years ago.
“I have a better understanding of how vaccines work now,” he said. “We covered it in our bio class, but to actually listen to a professional who studies how vaccines work and explain it to us, it made a whole lot more sense.”
Though Darko isn’t looking for a career in biotech, he is passionate about biology as he wants to be a pediatrician.
“It’s so related,” Darko said. “It’s so very interesting. It doesn’t hurt knowing how to do all this type of stuff, because who knows? You may encounter this in the future and you may be tested on something like this, and if you have the knowledge, it’s easy-peasy.”
