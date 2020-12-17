On a sunny November day in 2019, fourth-graders at Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg painted and decorated plows for the Harrisonburg Public Works Department.
During Wednesday's wintry wallop, the same plows decorated by city students — including those at Waterman — cleared snow and sleet from city roads, still adorned with the children's illustrations, now attached to trucks.
Public Works Director Tom Hartman said that because of the pandemic, students were unable to repaint the plows this year, and the paint from 2019 had still been in good condition considering the small amount of snow last winter.
“Students from last year got their plows used twice,” Hartman said.
Public works and Virginia Department of Transportation crews were part of the cohort of workers who could not stay home Wednesday to enjoy sledding, firesides or hot chocolate.
Instead, they labored for the community. Total accumulation varied across the area, with the Dale Enterprise weather station west of Harrisonburg tallying 4 inches. No major power outages or serious storm-related injuries or major traffic crashes occurred in the area as of early Wednesday evening.
Energy workers of Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Rockingham Petroleum and Dominion along with public safety workers of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, Harrisonburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police also braved the weather to help others.
Hartman said Wednesday was a situation of "all hands on deck till the storm is passed."
All public works employees had jobs related to tackling the snowstorm Wednesday, he said.
Progress made by day crew, slated to leave at 7 p.m., was continued by the night crew — who would work for 12 hours till morning, Hartman said.
During the day, the focus was on keeping main arteries clear, and in the evening, residential streets were cleared.
"We'll still be in snow operations for 24 hours or so," Hartman said at 4:30 p.m.
VDOT crews' work to keep roadways safe also didn't end when the sun went down.
"We didn't get a foot [of snow], but we did get something and enough that we do need to keep the crews out to keep the roads safe and there's still plenty to do this evening," said Sandy Myers, VDOT spokesperson.
"We all planned for a large storm because that's what they were forecasting yesterday and we deployed for that," Myers said.
Numerous auto accidents did occur on Wednesday, both in the area and across the commonwealth.
The Harrisonburg Police Department responded to eight crashes in the city, and Virginia State Police troopers responded to seven motor vehicle crashes and three disabled vehicles in Rockingham County as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Lt. Chris Monahan of HPD and Sgt. Brent Coffey of the state police.
In Shenandoah and Page counties, troopers responded to 12 crashes and four disabled vehicles, where there had also been no major crashes before 2:30 p.m., according to Coffey.
Troopers responded to 200 traffic crashes and 125 disabled vehicles throughout the I-81 corridor and Northern Virginia as of 3 p.m.
One crash on Wednesday was fatal, according to Coffey.
Brannagan K. Locklear, 19, of Pembroke, N.C., was on I-81 in Pulaski County at around 7:45 a.m. when the Toyota Tacoma he was traveling in ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Locklear succumbed to his injuries at LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski, according to Coffey.
Aside from roadways, work done before and on Wednesday helped ensure that electricity and heat were on for tens of thousands of local residents.
It may be easier to identify public works or VDOT trucks preparing for bad weather, but Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative employees work year-round to ensure energy reaches its roughly 80,000 members on days such as Wednesday, according to Preston Knight, spokesman for SVEC.
Year-round preparation includes cutting back tree branches and limbs to make certain they won't fall and break a line if they become covered in snow or ice, Knight said.
Workers at SVEC also monitor systems to make sure if there is an outage, crews can respond quickly to get members back on the grid, according to Knight.
"Technology affords us the chance to find some trouble spots and respond even quicker," he said.
By 4 p.m., Knight said there had been several outages throughout the day, but nothing widespread.
For Dominion Energy customers, there was one outage in Quicksburg at 5:45 p.m. and one earlier at 1:20 p.m. in Verona, which had power restored by 5:45 p.m., according to Dominion's online outage map.
Dominion has 58,043 customers in Harrisonburg, and Rockingham, Shenandoah and Augusta counties.
Irvin Armentrout, general manager at Rockingham Petroleum, has kept records on the temperature for the past 25 years.
He made a startling realization this year when he looked at the data.
"I realized that calendar year 2020 is to be the warmest year since I have maintained any records," Armentrout said Wednesday.
Warmer years are good for customers from a heat-demand perspective, Armentrout said, and he can remember 25- to 30-inch snowstorms.
"Still, days like this, it gives us a little memory of what winter can be like," he said of Wednesday's snow and sleet.
And come what may, Rockingham Petroleum workers will be there to help area residents keep warm, Armentrout said.
"We've got to be there to provide service to the community," he said.
